Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Macquarie Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MQG   AU000000MQG1

MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED

(MQG)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10:41 2023-06-09 am EDT
172.10 AUD   +0.84%
02:34aTelecom confirms receipt of two non-binding offers for Netco
AN
02:17aMacquarie launches sale of Czech firm GasNet -report
RE
01:43aMacquarie launches sale of biggest Czech gas distributor - report
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Macquarie launches sale of Czech firm GasNet -report

06/12/2023 | 02:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Australia's Macquarie Group adorns a desk in the reception area of its Sydney office headquarters

PRAGUE, June 12 (Reuters) -

GasNet, the Czech Republic's largest gas distributor, has been put up for sale by Macquarie Asset Management, newspaper Hospodarske Noviny reported on Monday, citing four unnamed sources.

GasNet, with 2.3 million customers, earned a net profit of 1.89 billion crowns ($86 million) in 2022 on revenue of 14.39 billion crowns.

The distributor could be worth high tens of billions of crowns, the newspaper reported.

Macquarie, leading a group of investors that includes British Columbia Investment Management and Allianz Capital Partners, bought into GasNet in 2013. In 2019, it acquired a 50.04% stake for 1.8 billion euros ($1.93 billion) from RWE.

The investment firms declined to comment for the newspaper.

GasNet covers 80% of the country but not Prague or one southern region.

Acquisition experts told the newspaper that infrastructure funds are likely to bid for GasNet given it is a regulated sector. Czech investors, including billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, could also show interest.

($1 = 22.0640 Czech crowns)

($1 = 0.9305 euros) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE -0.45% 207.95 Delayed Quote.3.51%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 0.84% 172.1 Delayed Quote.3.08%
RWE AG 1.66% 39.83 Delayed Quote.-4.23%
TOPIX INDEX 0.65% 2238.77 Delayed Quote.17.58%
All news about MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
02:34aTelecom confirms receipt of two non-binding offers for Netco
AN
02:17aMacquarie launches sale of Czech firm GasNet -report
RE
01:43aMacquarie launches sale of biggest Czech gas distributor - report
RE
06/11Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANY - The most important news of the weekend
DP
06/09LME gets first request to list new nickel brand since cutting waiting times
RE
06/09KKR, CDP rival consortium submits new bids for Telecom Italia's grid
RE
06/09KKR, CDP rival consortium submits new bids for Telecom Italia's grid
RE
06/09CDP, submits non-binding offer for TIM infrastructure network
AN
06/09European Midday Briefing: Investors Remain Wary Ahead of Centra..
DJ
06/08Indian shares set to open higher on rising odds of Fed rate pause
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2024 18 438 M 12 432 M 12 432 M
Net income 2024 4 545 M 3 064 M 3 064 M
Net Debt 2024 36 309 M 24 482 M 24 482 M
P/E ratio 2024 14,9x
Yield 2024 4,03%
Capitalization 63 634 M 42 906 M 42 906 M
EV / Sales 2024 5,42x
EV / Sales 2025 6,20x
Nbr of Employees 20 509
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Macquarie Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 172,10 AUD
Average target price 193,32 AUD
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shemara Wikramanayake Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Alex H. Harvey CFO & Head-Financial Management Group
Glenn R. Stevens Chairman
Nicole Sorbara Global COO & Group Head-Corporate Operations
Nicola M. Wakefield-Evans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED3.08%42 906
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-7.46%9 458
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.6.08%5 213
ROTHSCHILD & CO23.83%3 656
AJ BELL PLC-12.34%1 626
PT SARATOGA INVESTAMA SEDAYA TBK-38.14%1 423
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer