Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Macquarie Group Limited    MQG   AU000000MQG1

MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED

(MQG)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 09/17
119.63 AUD   +0.01%
06:48aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Tiktok, CaixaBank, Moderna
06:36aMacquarie prepares intel analytics seller Nuix for $1.5 bln IPO
RE
09/17Macquarie puts in offer for Enel's Open Fiber stake
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Macquarie prepares intel analytics seller Nuix for $1.5 bln IPO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 06:36am EDT

SYDNEY, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Australia's Macquarie Group is preparing to list its majority-owned software provider Nuix in a deal that would value the data-analysis program seller at close to $1.5 billion, two sources with knowledge of the plans told Reuters on Friday.

Macquarie, which owns about 65% of the company that has been used to analyse thousands of documents as part of high-profile investigations such as Volkswagen's emissions scandal and the "Panama Papers" cases, is handling the process alongside Morgan Stanley, the sources said.

The people, who asked to be anonymous because they were not allowed to speak to the media, said the company was likely to list before Christmas, but plans depended on market conditions and had not been finalised, they said.

Media representatives for Macquarie and Morgan Stanley declined to comment. Nuix representatives were not immediately available for comment outside business hours.

A selected group of fund managers have been briefed on the plans, the two people and a third source said.

If achieved at the targeted valuation range of between A$1.5 billion ($1.1 billion) and A$2 billion, the listing will be the biggest since fintech firm Tyro Payments braved negative market sentiment late last year following six initial public offering (IPO) cancellations.

This year, the coronavirus pandemic has all but frozen large IPOs in the country, as the halt in economic activity led to plummeting revenues and valuations of Australian companies, hurting sentiment and leading many to shore up their balance sheets with secondary capital raisings.

Nuix sells software for cybersecurity risk, compliance and "case discovery", that helps companies, enforcement authorities and investigators, review digital data and detect fraud and corruption.

Customers include American Express Co, Barclays Plc , Amazon.com Inc, WPP Plc, and Unilever Plc, according to its website.

The company's revenue has grown at over 15% per year in the last two years, to about A$175 million in fiscal 2020, one of the sources said. ($1 = 1.3674 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney; Editing by David Evans)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -2.25% 3008.73 Delayed Quote.62.82%
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY -1.25% 104.66 Delayed Quote.-15.93%
BARCLAYS PLC -2.47% 98.06 Delayed Quote.-44.03%
INTEL CORPORATION -0.10% 50.32 Delayed Quote.-15.84%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 0.01% 119.63 End-of-day quote.-13.22%
TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED -0.57% 3.51 End-of-day quote.-0.28%
UNILEVER PLC -1.07% 4765 Delayed Quote.10.79%
WPP GROUP -0.80% 623 Delayed Quote.-41.12%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
06:48aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Tiktok, CaixaBank, Moderna
06:36aMacquarie prepares intel analytics seller Nuix for $1.5 bln IPO
RE
09/17Macquarie puts in offer for Enel's Open Fiber stake
RE
09/17Enel Receives Notice of Macquarie Infrastructure's Offer for Open Fiber Stake
DJ
09/17Macquarie puts in offer for Enel's Open Fiber stake
RE
09/17IBERDROLA S A : buys Japan's Acacia, enters wind JV with Macquarie
RE
09/16Macquarie to table bid for Enel stake in Italy's Open Fiber by Thursday - sou..
RE
09/16Italy sets conditions on Macquarie's Open Fiber bid -sources
RE
09/15Steel prices to keep rising on industrial rebound; margins soft
RE
09/15MACQUARIE : Investor presentation and first half 2021 update
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11 269 M 8 232 M 8 232 M
Net income 2021 2 349 M 1 716 M 1 716 M
Net Debt 2021 71 858 M 52 491 M 52 491 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,2x
Yield 2021 3,20%
Capitalization 41 536 M 30 316 M 30 342 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,1x
EV / Sales 2022 9,96x
Nbr of Employees 15 849
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Macquarie Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 129,97 AUD
Last Close Price 119,63 AUD
Spread / Highest target 25,4%
Spread / Average Target 8,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shemara Wikramanayake Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Peter Hastings Warne Independent Chairman
Nicole Sorbara COO & Head-Corporate Operations Group
Alex H. Harvey CFO & Head-Financial Management Group
Michael John Hawker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-13.22%30 316
CITIC LIMITED-38.20%24 173
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-22.92%8 584
NATIXIS-44.97%8 114
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.15.12%5 872
AJ BELL PLC5.01%2 386
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group