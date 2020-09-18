Macquarie prepares intel analytics seller Nuix for $1.5 bln IPO

SYDNEY, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Australia's Macquarie Group
is preparing to list its majority-owned software
provider Nuix in a deal that would value the data-analysis
program seller at close to $1.5 billion, two sources with
knowledge of the plans told Reuters on Friday.
Macquarie, which owns about 65% of the company that has been
used to analyse thousands of documents as part of high-profile
investigations such as Volkswagen's emissions scandal and the
"Panama Papers" cases, is handling the process alongside Morgan
Stanley, the sources said.
The people, who asked to be anonymous because they were not
allowed to speak to the media, said the company was likely to
list before Christmas, but plans depended on market conditions
and had not been finalised, they said.
Media representatives for Macquarie and Morgan Stanley
declined to comment. Nuix representatives were not immediately
available for comment outside business hours.
A selected group of fund managers have been briefed on the
plans, the two people and a third source said.
If achieved at the targeted valuation range of between A$1.5
billion ($1.1 billion) and A$2 billion, the listing will be the
biggest since fintech firm Tyro Payments braved
negative market sentiment late last year following six initial
public offering (IPO) cancellations.
This year, the coronavirus pandemic has all but frozen large
IPOs in the country, as the halt in economic activity led to
plummeting revenues and valuations of Australian companies,
hurting sentiment and leading many to shore up their balance
sheets with secondary capital raisings.
Nuix sells software for cybersecurity risk, compliance and
"case discovery", that helps companies, enforcement authorities
and investigators, review digital data and detect fraud and
corruption.
Customers include American Express Co, Barclays Plc
, Amazon.com Inc, WPP Plc, and Unilever
Plc, according to its website.
The company's revenue has grown at over 15% per year in the
last two years, to about A$175 million in fiscal 2020, one of
the sources said.
($1 = 1.3674 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney; Editing by David Evans)