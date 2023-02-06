Macquarie quarterly profit boosted by strong commodities business 

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Australian financial conglomerate
Macquarie Group Ltd on Tuesday said profit contribution
from its market-facing business rose substantially in the third
quarter due to strong demand for gas and power commodities.
The company, which does not disclose profit figures in
quarterly updates, said strong results in commodities and global
markets business partially offset the lower level of income in
its capital business.
(Reporting by Savyata Mishra and Roushni Nair in Bengaluru;
Editing by Shailesh Kuber)