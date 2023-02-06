Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Macquarie Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MQG   AU000000MQG1

MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED

(MQG)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04:21:31 2023-02-06 pm EST
188.97 AUD    0.00%
04:22pMacquarie quarterly profit boosted by strong commodities business 
RE
02/05Australia's Beach Energy reaches deal with Webuild on Waitsia gas project
RE
02/03EU OKs Skipjack Terminal, Mitsui OSK Lines' Purchase of TraPac Owner in US
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Macquarie quarterly profit boosted by strong commodities business 

02/06/2023 | 04:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Australian financial conglomerate Macquarie Group Ltd on Tuesday said profit contribution from its market-facing business rose substantially in the third quarter due to strong demand for gas and power commodities.

The company, which does not disclose profit figures in quarterly updates, said strong results in commodities and global markets business partially offset the lower level of income in its capital business. (Reporting by Savyata Mishra and Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 0.00% 188.97 Delayed Quote.14.06%
All news about MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
04:22pMacquarie quarterly profit boosted by strong commodities business 
RE
02/05Australia's Beach Energy reaches deal with Webuild on Waitsia gas project
RE
02/03EU OKs Skipjack Terminal, Mitsui OSK Lines' Purchase of TraPac Owner in US
MT
02/03European Midday Briefing: Stocks Weighed by US Tech Weakness, P..
DJ
02/02Moody's Lifts National Grid Gas Outlook to Stable After Stake Sale to Macquarie Consort..
MT
02/02Correction: National Grid Completes Sale of 60% Stake in UK Gas Transmission,..
MT
02/02Italy's CDP to go ahead with offer for TIM's grid after KKR's approach - sources
RE
02/02Factbox-Who wants what in a reshaped Telecom Italia?
RE
02/01North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3-
DJ
02/01U.S. exports to China of light, sweet crude hit 5-month high
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 17 118 M 11 764 M 11 764 M
Net income 2023 4 390 M 3 017 M 3 017 M
Net Debt 2023 68 930 M 47 368 M 47 368 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,9x
Yield 2023 3,39%
Capitalization 70 154 M 48 209 M 48 209 M
EV / Sales 2023 8,12x
EV / Sales 2024 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 19 266
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Macquarie Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 188,97 AUD
Average target price 191,01 AUD
Spread / Average Target 1,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shemara Wikramanayake Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Alex H. Harvey CFO & Head-Financial Management Group
Glenn R. Stevens Chairman
Nicole Sorbara Global COO & Group Head-Corporate Operations
Nicola M. Wakefield-Evans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED14.06%49 231
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.12.72%11 971
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.20.72%8 963
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.8.26%5 659
FIRST CAPITAL SECURITIES CO., LTD.7.10%3 809
OLD MUTUAL LIMITED13.10%3 333