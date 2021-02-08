Macquarie's markets-facing Q3 profit rises on trading boost

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Australian investment conglomerate
Macquarie Group said on Tuesday combined third-quarter
profit from its commodities trading and dealmaking units rose
sharply, helped by the pandemic-fuelled market volatility.
The country's largest investment bank and asset manager said
hedging and trading activity across commodities was strong due
to high volatility in oil and gas and precious metals markets.
At Macquarie Capital, its dealmaking arm, the partial
realisation of the company's interest in data analytics firm
Nuix through an initial public offering in November, which
valued the business at A$1.8 billion, helped offset lower fee
revenue in debt capital markets.
The company said Macquarie Capital completed 100
transactions globally in the reported quarter, valued at A$58.4
billion.
Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets, which made a
A$3.42 billion offer for fibre network owner Vocus Group
on Monday, said it has A$25.7 billion in equity it
wants to invest.
Macquarie, however, said it expects full-year results to be
"slightly" lower than in fiscal 2020 due to uncertainties over
the speed of global economic recovery following the blow from
the COVID-19 outbreak.
