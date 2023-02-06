Advanced search
    MQG   AU000000MQG1

MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED

(MQG)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  07:28:32 2023-02-06 pm EST
192.07 AUD   +1.64%
05:05pMacquarie's quarterly profit fuelled by commodities trading, outlook cautious
RE
04:59pMacquarie Says Net Profit Slightly Up in Fiscal Year 2023 So Far
DJ
04:22pMacquarie quarterly profit boosted by strong commodities business 
RE
Macquarie's quarterly profit fuelled by commodities trading, outlook cautious

02/06/2023 | 05:05pm EST
Feb 7 (Reuters) - Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd on Tuesday posted substantially higher profit contribution from its commodities business in the third quarter, but said that market conditions make forecasting short-term outlook difficult.

The Sydney-based bank said year-to-date net profit after tax rose slightly on record previous year as its top profit generating Commodities and Global Markets (CGM) business benefited from an unusually volatile market, particularly in global gas & power and oil products.

Shemara Wikramanayake, the group chief executive officer, said "varied market conditions have resulted in a good quarter".

Shares of the company opened 2% higher on Tuesday, with the broader market largely flat.

UBS analysts said the result was better-than-expected with the financial conglomerate benefiting from a diverse global footprint that spans retail banking, M&A, infrastructure investment and commodities trading.

Macquarie, also the world's top infrastructure investor, does not disclose profit numbers in quarterly updates.

Combined quarterly net profit contribution of Macquarie's annuity-style businesses was substantially down on the prior period due to the absence of larger green energy sector asset realisations in asset management.

The bank maintained a cautious stance to short-term outlook, with a "conservative approach to capital, funding and liquidity" in response to the current environment.

It sees a substantial decline in transaction activity in fiscal 2023, which, combined with lower revenue from asset realisations, could impact its market-facing Capital business.

Macquarie said its short-term outlook could be influenced by the global economic conditions, inflation and interest rates, and significant volatility events. (Reporting by Savyata Mishra and Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2023
