Macquarie's quarterly profit fuelled by commodities trading, outlook cautious

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd
on Tuesday posted substantially higher profit
contribution from its commodities business in the third quarter,
but said that market conditions make forecasting short-term
outlook difficult.
The Sydney-based bank said year-to-date net profit after tax
rose slightly on record previous year as its top profit
generating Commodities and Global Markets (CGM) business
benefited from an unusually volatile market, particularly in
global gas & power and oil products.
Shemara Wikramanayake, the group chief executive officer,
said "varied market conditions have resulted in a good quarter".
Shares of the company opened 2% higher on Tuesday, with the
broader market largely flat.
UBS analysts said the result was better-than-expected
with the financial conglomerate benefiting from a diverse global
footprint that spans retail banking, M&A, infrastructure
investment and commodities trading.
Macquarie, also the world's top infrastructure investor,
does not disclose profit numbers in quarterly updates.
Combined quarterly net profit contribution of Macquarie's
annuity-style businesses was substantially down on the prior
period due to the absence of larger green energy sector asset
realisations in asset management.
The bank maintained a cautious stance to short-term
outlook, with a "conservative approach to capital, funding and
liquidity" in response to the current environment.
It sees a substantial decline in transaction activity in
fiscal 2023, which, combined with lower revenue from asset
realisations, could impact its market-facing Capital business.
Macquarie said its short-term outlook could be influenced by
the global economic conditions, inflation and interest rates,
and significant volatility events.
