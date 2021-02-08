Macquarie says commodities trading business sees sharp 3Q profit increase, shares up nearly 8%

SYDNEY, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Australia's Macquarie Group
said on Tuesday it expected to continue to benefit from
market volatility in the short term, as it disclosed
third-quarter profit from its commodities trading and dealmaking
units rose sharply, sending its shares up almost 8%.
The country's largest investment bank and asset manager said
hedging and trading activity across commodities from November to
January was strong due to high volatility in oil, gas and
precious metals markets.
The Sydney-based firm, which derives close to 40% of its
earnings from its Commodities and Global Markets unit, said that
market dislocations had boosted trading and hedging activity by
its growing client base, which it expected to continue.
"That played out across all of our sectors, so gold and
precious metals, oil, gas and power in North America and
Europe," Chief Executive Officer Shemara Wikramanayake told
investors at a briefing.
"We expect the second half to continue to be more favourable
than we previously anticipated, given the increased level of
volatility that we experienced in this third quarter," she
added.
That would mean earnings for the full year in the unit were
now forecast to be slightly, not significantly, lower, she said.
Overall, it expects full-year earnings for the group to be
"slightly" lower than in fiscal 2020.
"We take this to mean flat to down 5%," Goldman Sachs
analysts said. This contrasted with the U.S. broker's forecast
of a 23% fall in earnings for fiscal 2021.
Macquarie shares jumped as much as 7.9% to A$144.9, their
highest level in almost a year, while the broader market
was slightly lower.
At Macquarie Capital, its dealmaking arm, the partial
realisation of the company's interest in data analytics firm
Nuix through an initial public offering in November, which
valued the business at A$1.8 billion, helped offset lower fee
revenue in debt capital markets.
The company said Macquarie Capital completed 100
transactions globally in the reported quarter, valued at A$58.4
billion.
Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets, which made a
A$3.42 billion offer for fibre network owner Vocus Group
on Monday, said it has A$25.7 billion in equity it
wants to invest.
