Macquarie sees more commodities unit strength after profit jumps

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Australia's Macquarie on
Friday forecast higher short-term income from its commodities
trading business, after the unit tapped volatile oil and gas
prices to boost profit in the first half.
Financial conglomerates such as Macquarie have benefited
from sharp volatility and supply chain disruptions in
commodities markets that began in 2020 and increased this year
with Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The Sydney-based firm's Commodities and Global Markets (CGM)
segment delivered a net profit contribution of about A$2
billion, 15% higher than last year, thanks to more clients
hedging against volatile energy markets. The company also raised
its interim dividend.
Chief Executive Shemara Wikramanayake said Macquarie
maintains a cautious stance on account of global economic
developments, but it "remains well-positioned to deliver
superior performance in the medium-term".
The financial conglomerate's attributable profit for the six
months to September was A$2.31 billion ($1.49 billion), compared
with A$2.04 billion reported a year ago and a Refinitiv IBES
estimate of A$2.19 billion.
It declared an interim dividend of A$3 per share, compared
with A$2.72 last year.
However, earnings at Macquarie Capital, which runs capital
raisings for other businesses, tumbled 12% due to weak market
conditions and higher operating expenses. Steep interest rates
to tackle stubborn inflation have weighed on global economic
growth, discouraging companies from tapping public markets for
capital.
Macquarie also warned that transaction activity at the
segment would be substantially lower in the short-term, compared
with record levels seen last year.
($1 = 1.5506 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh and Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru;
Editing by Devika Syamnath)