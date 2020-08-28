Macquarie to present binding offer for Enel's 50% stake in Open Fiber-paper

MILAN, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Infrastructure fund Macquarie is
preparing a binding offer for Enel's 50% stake in
broadband joint venture Open Fiber, Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore
said on Friday.
The offer, which should be presented by early-September,
would value Open Fiber 7.7 billion euros ($9.1 billion),
including debt.
Macquarie approached Enel in June with an initial offer for
its stake in Open Fiber, which is jointly controlled with
Italy's state lender CDP, and talks between the two companies
had been extended.
($1 = 0.8431 euros)
(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Giselda Vagnoni)