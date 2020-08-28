Log in
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED

(MQG)
Macquarie to present binding offer for Enel's 50% stake in Open Fiber-paper

08/28/2020 | 12:43am EDT

MILAN, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Infrastructure fund Macquarie is preparing a binding offer for Enel's 50% stake in broadband joint venture Open Fiber, Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore said on Friday.

The offer, which should be presented by early-September, would value Open Fiber 7.7 billion euros ($9.1 billion), including debt.

Macquarie approached Enel in June with an initial offer for its stake in Open Fiber, which is jointly controlled with Italy's state lender CDP, and talks between the two companies had been extended.

($1 = 0.8431 euros) (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Giselda Vagnoni)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENEL S.P.A. -2.32% 7.617 Delayed Quote.7.71%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED -0.33% 128.91 End-of-day quote.-6.49%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. 3.42% 0.4017 Delayed Quote.-27.80%
Financials
Sales 2021 11 215 M 8 169 M 8 169 M
Net income 2021 2 491 M 1 815 M 1 815 M
Net Debt 2021 71 770 M 52 276 M 52 276 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,8x
Yield 2021 3,11%
Capitalization 44 759 M 32 382 M 32 602 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,4x
EV / Sales 2022 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 15 849
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Macquarie Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 127,45 AUD
Last Close Price 128,91 AUD
Spread / Highest target 16,4%
Spread / Average Target -1,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shemara Wikramanayake Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Peter Hastings Warne Independent Chairman
Nicole Sorbara COO & Head-Corporate Operations Group
Alex H. Harvey CFO & Head-Financial Management Group
Michael John Hawker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-6.49%32 382
CITIC LIMITED-29.94%27 401
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-13.48%9 635
NATIXIS-39.06%8 965
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.4.23%5 229
OLD MUTUAL LIMITED-39.47%3 282
