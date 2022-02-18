Macquarie weighs bid for stake in National Grid gas unit - Bloomberg News

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Australian financial conglomerate Macquarie is weighting the purchase of a controlling stake in the gas transmission business of Britain's National Grid, Bloomberg News reported late on Thursday.

A deal could value the business at more than $10 billion, the report https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-02-17/macquarie-said-to-bid-for-stake-in-national-grid-s-gas-unit#:~:text=Macquarie%20Group%20Ltd.%20is%20weighing,people%20familiar%20with%20the%20matter said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Macquarie's asset management unit has made an initial non-binding offer for a majority stake in National Grid's gas business, which the company has been looking to sell in an effort to cut its carbon footprint, the report said.

The asset has also drawn interest from infrastructure specialist IFM Investors, Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP) and pension fund investor APG Asset Management, Bloomberg said.

National Grid and Macquarie declined Reuters requests for comment, while IFM, PSP and APG did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

National Grid's gas transmission business includes a 7,000-kilometer pipe network across UK and is among the largest gas transmission unit in the country. The news comes as Europe's tight gas market has left wholesale energy prices soaring.

Shares in London-listed National Grid were up 0.9% at 1,088 pence in morning trading. (Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)