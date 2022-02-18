Macquarie weighs bid for stake in National Grid gas unit - Bloomberg News

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Australian financial conglomerate
Macquarie is weighting the purchase of a controlling
stake in the gas transmission business of Britain's National
Grid, Bloomberg News reported late on Thursday.
A deal could value the business at more than $10 billion,
the report
said, citing people familiar with the matter.
Macquarie's asset management unit has made an initial
non-binding offer for a majority stake in National Grid's gas
business, which the company has been looking to sell in an
effort to cut its carbon footprint, the report said.
The asset has also drawn interest from infrastructure
specialist IFM Investors, Canada's Public Sector Pension
Investment Board (PSP) and pension fund investor APG Asset
Management, Bloomberg said.
National Grid and Macquarie declined Reuters requests for
comment, while IFM, PSP and APG did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
National Grid's gas transmission business includes a
7,000-kilometer pipe network across UK and is among the largest
gas transmission unit in the country. The news comes as Europe's
tight gas market has left wholesale energy prices soaring.
Shares in London-listed National Grid were up 0.9% at 1,088
pence in morning trading.
(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)