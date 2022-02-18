Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Macquarie Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    MQG   AU000000MQG1

MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED

(MQG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/18 12:10:44 am
191.11 AUD   -2.32%
04:32aMacquarie weighs bid for stake in National Grid gas unit - Bloomberg News
RE
02/17LIC's looming IPO weighs on India insurer shares, investors say
RE
02/16NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Oil Rises, Stock -3-
DJ
Macquarie weighs bid for stake in National Grid gas unit - Bloomberg News

02/18/2022 | 04:32am EST
Feb 18 (Reuters) - Australian financial conglomerate Macquarie is weighting the purchase of a controlling stake in the gas transmission business of Britain's National Grid, Bloomberg News reported late on Thursday.

A deal could value the business at more than $10 billion, the report https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-02-17/macquarie-said-to-bid-for-stake-in-national-grid-s-gas-unit#:~:text=Macquarie%20Group%20Ltd.%20is%20weighing,people%20familiar%20with%20the%20matter said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Macquarie's asset management unit has made an initial non-binding offer for a majority stake in National Grid's gas business, which the company has been looking to sell in an effort to cut its carbon footprint, the report said.

The asset has also drawn interest from infrastructure specialist IFM Investors, Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP) and pension fund investor APG Asset Management, Bloomberg said.

National Grid and Macquarie declined Reuters requests for comment, while IFM, PSP and APG did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

National Grid's gas transmission business includes a 7,000-kilometer pipe network across UK and is among the largest gas transmission unit in the country. The news comes as Europe's tight gas market has left wholesale energy prices soaring.

Shares in London-listed National Grid were up 0.9% at 1,088 pence in morning trading. (Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED -2.32% 191.11 Delayed Quote.-4.75%
NATIONAL GRID PLC 1.24% 1092 Delayed Quote.1.77%
Financials
Sales 2022 16 145 M 11 619 M 11 619 M
Net income 2022 4 280 M 3 080 M 3 080 M
Net Debt 2022 41 418 M 29 806 M 29 806 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,4x
Yield 2022 3,23%
Capitalization 72 065 M 51 860 M 51 860 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,03x
EV / Sales 2023 9,89x
Nbr of Employees 17 209
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Macquarie Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 195,65 AUD
Average target price 213,23 AUD
Spread / Average Target 8,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shemara Wikramanayake Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Alex H. Harvey CFO & Head-Financial Management Group
Peter Hastings Warne Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicole Sorbara COO & Head-Corporate Operations Group
Diane Jennifer Grady Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-4.75%51 860
NATIXIS0.00%15 086
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.5.49%14 643
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.-5.49%8 857
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.-0.32%6 609
OLD MUTUAL LIMITED5.88%4 368