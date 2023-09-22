(Alliance News) - Maire Spa announced Friday that its dedicated project development subsidiary, MET Development, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Macquarie Capital, part of the Macquarie Group, for the creation of a new platform aimed at the development, implementation and management of energy transition projects in Italy and Europe.

The two companies have defined that they will work together to launch the platform, which will act through a new holding company 80% controlled by Macquarie Capital and 20% owned by MetDev.

"The new company aims to combine Maire's ability to execute complex projects in the energy transition, building on its own technologies, engineering and project development capabilities, with Macquarie Capital's specialized sector expertise," the company specified in a note.

This new platform aims to provide a significant boost to the implementation of Maire's 10-year growth plan by leveraging its integrated approach that combines technology offerings through NextChem, its division of distinction in the implementation of integrated engineering and construction solutions internationally, combined with established project development expertise, the release further states.

The platform is dedicated to the development of initiatives in key areas ranging from chemical recycling of waste for the production of sustainable fuels and hydrogen, to all solutions for green hydrogen, low-emission hydrogen and CO2 capture, including fertilizers.

The projects will be based on a non-recourse capital structure and will rely on long-term supply contracts and offtaking agreements. Maire will provide the technology solutions and act as E&C contractor, leveraging Macquarie Capital's experience in developing, financing and managing energy infrastructure and assets.

Alessandro Bernini, managing director of the Maire Group, commented, "We are excited to begin this partnership with the Macquarie Group, which will enable numerous energy transition projects across Europe. It is further recognition of Maire's leading position in supporting the transformation of the energy system, thanks to our know-how in sustainable technology solutions and our expertise in project development, in line with our 10-year growth plan."

Roberto Purcaro, Global Head of Complex Opportunities and Head of Macquarie Capital Italy, said, "This partnership is an example of how leading players in their respective sectors can collaborate to develop new approaches to accelerate the energy transition. We are excited to begin working with MAIRE to create concrete climate solutions that will support the decarbonization of the Italian and European economies."

Maire's stock is down 1.1 percent at EUR3.67 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

