Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Macquarie Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MQG   AU000000MQG1

MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED

(MQG)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-07-04 am EDT
167.15 AUD   +1.77%
05:54aMAKE OR BREAK : Telecom Italia to map out future after years of turmoil
RE
02:46aUK Power Networks Deal Falls Through After Owner Raises Asking Price, FT Reports
DJ
07/01European Commission OKs Joint Control of National Grid Gas by National Grid, Macquarie, BCI
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Make or break: Telecom Italia to map out future after years of turmoil

07/04/2022 | 05:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Telecom Italia new logo is seen at the headquarter in Rozzano neighbourhood of Milan

MILAN (Reuters) - The head of Telecom Italia (TIM) will set out his plans for Italy's biggest telecoms company on Thursday, pinning his hopes on a break-up of the business to turn the page on years of turmoil.

Pietro Labriola, TIM's fifth CEO in six years, wants a fresh start by separating the company's fixed grid from its services business. The tricky part, as ever, with TIM will be satisfying all of the stakeholders.

TIM, the heir to the former national phone monopoly, is saddled with 23 billion euros ($24.03 billion) of net debt partly linked to multiple leveraged buyouts, and it is facing shrinking revenues in its fiercely competitive home market.

The latest revamp plan involves a possible deal to combine its fixed network infrastructure, internally valued in the region of 20 billion euros, including debt, with that of its smaller rival Open Fiber, controlled by state lender CDP.

Bringing them together would create a single national network champion to look after the provision of wholesale broadband connections in Italy.

To lay the ground for such an outcome, Labriola intends to spin off TIM's domestic access network and international cable business Sparkle.

This business - so-called NetCo - could assume about 10-11 billions euro of Telecom Italia's net debt and take up some 21,000 workers, a half of TIM's 42,500 domestic staff, sources familiar with the matter said.

Cash proceeds stemming from the potential network deal with Open Fiber will help further reduce TIM's debt pile below 10 billion euros, one of the sources said.

BROADBAND PLAN

The execution of the break-up plan could take 18 months and at present is mostly reliant on a network deal with Open Fiber.

Under a preliminary pact sealed in May, parties are looking for a binding agreement aimed at combining TIM's network assets with those of Open Fiber by the end of October.

In a kind of back to the future move, CDP would become the dominant shareholder in the combined entity, with TIM likely exiting or holding only a residual stake to focus on its service businesses.

But such a project, advocated by Treasury-controlled CDP which is also TIM's second largest investor, has had a number of false dawns over the years.

"Any deal is still to be agreed and faces numerous challenges including asset valuation", David Wright, analyst at BofA Global Research said in a report.

Vivendi, TIM's largest shareholder, has cranked up the pressure after a source close to the French group said it wants TIM to value its fixed grid at 31 billion euros ($33 billion) in any deal, a price tag deemed excessive by analysts..

Investment funds KKR and Macquarie, which are minority investors in Telecom Italia's secondary network and Open Fiber respectively, have joined talks over the tie-up and will have a say.

"Regulation could also be a challenge, as the merger could create a dominant national wholesale network", said Wright.

BREAKING UP THE BUSINESS

Under Labriola's plan, TIM's service operations will include Brazilian-listed unit and TIM's domestic service activities, which will be split in two units, each focusing on their own business model and with their own financial targets.

Besides a consumer arm, an enterprise company will combine connectivity services for big corporate and public administration clients as well cloud, cybersecurity and Internet of Things businesses.

Such an entity - now generating about 3 billion euros in yearly revenue - will target sales of 4.9 billion euros by 2030 and could be carved out to favour the entrance of financial investors.

($1 = 0.9572 euros)

(Writing by Keith Weir. Editing by Jane Merriman)

By Elvira Pollina


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KKR & CO. INC. 0.95% 46.73 Delayed Quote.-37.28%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 1.77% 167.15 Delayed Quote.-20.04%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. 2.37% 0.2631 Delayed Quote.-40.79%
VIVENDI SE -0.63% 9.508 Real-time Quote.-19.53%
All news about MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
05:54aMAKE OR BREAK : Telecom Italia to map out future after years of turmoil
RE
02:46aUK Power Networks Deal Falls Through After Owner Raises Asking Price, FT Reports
DJ
07/01European Commission OKs Joint Control of National Grid Gas by National Grid, Macquarie,..
MT
07/01Central Petroleum's Loan Facility Extension Becomes Unconditional
MT
07/01Macquarie-led group enters $5.43 bln deal to run Victoria state's car registries
RE
06/30CATL to Invest Half of Funds From $6.7 Billion Private Placement on Investment Funds
MT
06/29HPC Industries, LLC and Macquarie Group Limited Forms Joint Venture
CI
06/29Zero Hunger Is Unlikely to Be Achieved by 2030, UN Says -- Commodities Roundup
DJ
06/29ETHAN BROWN : Futures Waver Ahead of Powell Remarks at Summit
DJ
06/29Macquarie Files for Singapore Listing of $40 Million Bonds Due 2027
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 16 244 M 11 026 M 11 026 M
Net income 2023 4 207 M 2 855 M 2 855 M
Net Debt 2023 84 347 M 57 254 M 57 254 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,3x
Yield 2023 3,80%
Capitalization 60 523 M 41 083 M 41 083 M
EV / Sales 2023 8,92x
EV / Sales 2024 11,2x
Nbr of Employees 18 133
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Macquarie Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 164,24 AUD
Average target price 202,64 AUD
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shemara Wikramanayake Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Alex H. Harvey CFO & Head-Financial Management Group
Glenn R. Stevens Chairman
Nicole Sorbara Global COO & Group Head-Corporate Operations
Michael J. Coleman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-20.04%41 083
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-19.73%10 028
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.-28.02%6 489
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.-17.83%4 665
FIRST CAPITAL SECURITIES CO., LTD.-11.75%4 051
OLD MUTUAL LIMITED-16.79%3 125