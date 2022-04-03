Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Macquarie Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MQG   AU000000MQG1

MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED

(MQG)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/01 01:10:53 am EDT
206 AUD   +1.34%
05:37aTelecom Italia, CDP start network talks as KKR bid falters
RE
04/02Telecom Italia, CDP start network talks as KKR bid falters
RE
03/31AustralianSuper, Singtel-backed unit to buy Macquarie's Axicom for $2.68 bln
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Telecom Italia, CDP start network talks as KKR bid falters

04/03/2022 | 05:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Tim logo is seen at its headquarters

MILAN (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) has signed a non-disclosure agreement with Italian state lender CDP to start formal talks on potentially combining the phone group's network with that of smaller broadband rival Open Fiber.

The move comes as TIM boss Pietro Labriola presses ahead with a plan to revamp Italy's biggest phone company centred around a split of its wholesale network operations from its service business.

The start of talks, announced by the company on Saturday, is yet another sign that TIM plans to chart a different course to a non-binding approach for all of its business made by U.S. fund KKR in November.

TIM kept KKR waiting for four months before agreeing in March to engage in talks, while pressing ahead with its standalone reorganisation to unlock what the group calls its "untapped value".

A source familiar with the matter said KKR will say in a letter on Monday that it will not pursue a formal bid unless TIM grants it the due diligence the fund has been requesting for months, which has become more crucial as the market situation changes due to the Ukraine conflict.

TIM, which asked KKR to say whether the terms of its 10.8 billion euro approach were still valid, has said the review can only be confirmatory in nature, meaning it would have to be preceded by a formal offer.

TIM's board is expected to discuss KKR's letter and a separate proposal from private equity firm CVC for a stake in its enterprise service business on April 7.

SINGLE GRID

Rome has been keen to merge TIM's fixed assets with those of Open Fiber to avoid costly duplication of investment needed to upgrade the national network, but a deal has proven elusive due to antitrust issues.

TIM said it is aiming to agree with CDP by April 30 a memorandum of understanding to define the objectives, structure and main evaluation criteria for the integration project.

Open Fiber is 60% owned by CDP, which in turn also owns 10% of TIM. Under the tie-up plan, state-owned CDP would get control of the merged network, sources have said, which could ease antitrust issues as TIM would no longer hold a majority.

Sources have said TIM might later agree a compromise with KKR by involving the fund in its plans for the Open Fiber tie-up. KKR already owns a 37.5% stake in TIM's last-mile network.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Alison Williams, Mark Potter, Kirsten Donovan)

By Elvira Pollina


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 1.34% 206 Delayed Quote.0.29%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. -3.45% 0.322 Delayed Quote.-25.84%
All news about MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
05:37aTelecom Italia, CDP start network talks as KKR bid falters
RE
04/02Telecom Italia, CDP start network talks as KKR bid falters
RE
03/31AustralianSuper, Singtel-backed unit to buy Macquarie's Axicom for $2.68 bln
RE
03/31Kincora Copper Provides Exploration Updates, Secures A$200,000 Grant; Shares Edging Up
MT
03/30Australian businesses commit to $38 billion new UK investment, Britain says
RE
03/30India's Axis Bank accelerates retail push with $1.6-bln Citi deal
RE
03/29Hunan Zhongke Electric Raises $343 Million From Private Placement
MT
03/28Moody's Revises National Grid's Outlook To Negative From Stable On Gas Unit Stake Sale
MT
03/28Huafon Chemical Raises $435 Million From Private Placement
MT
03/28Utilities Up as Treasury Yields Decline -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 16 168 M 12 117 M 12 117 M
Net income 2022 4 302 M 3 224 M 3 224 M
Net Debt 2022 41 397 M 31 025 M 31 025 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,2x
Yield 2022 3,09%
Capitalization 75 877 M 56 866 M 56 866 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,25x
EV / Sales 2023 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 17 209
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Macquarie Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 206,00 AUD
Average target price 215,36 AUD
Spread / Average Target 4,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shemara Wikramanayake Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Alex H. Harvey CFO & Head-Financial Management Group
Peter Hastings Warne Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicole Sorbara Global COO & Group Head-Corporate Operations
Michael J. Coleman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED0.29%56 866
NATIXIS0.00%15 086
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-5.92%12 018
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.-14.20%7 995
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.-1.44%6 158
OLD MUTUAL LIMITED6.87%4 494