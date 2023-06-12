Advanced search
    MQG   AU000000MQG1

MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED

(MQG)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10:41 2023-06-09 am EDT
172.10 AUD   +0.84%
Telecom confirms receipt of two non-binding offers for Netco

06/12/2023 | 02:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Telecom Italia Spa announced Friday that it has received, as part of the competitive process related to Netco, two new non-binding offers submitted, respectively, by the consortium formed by CdP Equity Spa and Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (Europe) Limited, acting on behalf of a group of investment funds managed or advised by the Macquarie Group, and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. LP.

The two non-binding offers, the company explained in a note, will be considered by TIM's board of directors at meetings scheduled for June 19 and June 22, subject to the preliminary investigation of the Related Parties Committee.

TIM closed unchanged on Friday at EUR0.25 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 0.84% 172.1 Delayed Quote.3.08%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. 0.00% 0.2507 Real-time Quote.15.90%
Financials
Sales 2024 18 438 M 12 432 M 12 432 M
Net income 2024 4 545 M 3 064 M 3 064 M
Net Debt 2024 36 309 M 24 482 M 24 482 M
P/E ratio 2024 14,9x
Yield 2024 4,03%
Capitalization 63 634 M 42 906 M 42 906 M
EV / Sales 2024 5,42x
EV / Sales 2025 6,20x
Nbr of Employees 20 509
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Macquarie Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 172,10 AUD
Average target price 193,32 AUD
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shemara Wikramanayake Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Alex H. Harvey CFO & Head-Financial Management Group
Glenn R. Stevens Chairman
Nicole Sorbara Global COO & Group Head-Corporate Operations
Nicola M. Wakefield-Evans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED3.08%42 906
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-7.46%9 458
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.6.08%5 213
ROTHSCHILD & CO23.83%3 656
AJ BELL PLC-12.34%1 626
PT SARATOGA INVESTAMA SEDAYA TBK-38.14%1 423
