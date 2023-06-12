Telecom confirms receipt of two non-binding offers for Netco

(Alliance News) - Telecom Italia Spa announced Friday that it has received, as part of the competitive process related to Netco, two new non-binding offers submitted, respectively, by the consortium formed by CdP Equity Spa and Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (Europe) Limited, acting on behalf of a group of investment funds managed or advised by the Macquarie Group, and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. LP.

The two non-binding offers, the company explained in a note, will be considered by TIM's board of directors at meetings scheduled for June 19 and June 22, subject to the preliminary investigation of the Related Parties Committee.

TIM closed unchanged on Friday at EUR0.25 per share.

