    MQG   AU000000MQG1

MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED

(MQG)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-08-05 am EDT
176.93 AUD   +0.59%
UK investigates sale of National Grid's gas transmission business, report says
RE
04:09aBritish ministers have launched an investigation into sale of a…
RE
Macquarie Bank to Subscribe to 9 Million Shares of YKGI
MT
UK investigates sale of National Grid's gas transmission business, report says

08/07/2022 | 04:25am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Dials and valves are seen near a section of gas pipeline at a National Grid facility near Knutsford

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has launched an investigation under new national security rules into the sale of a 60% stake in National Grid's gas transmission and metering business to a consortium led by Australia's Macquarie, the Telegraph reported on Sunday.

National Grid agreed to sell the unit for an enterprise value of about 9.6 billion pounds ($12.7 billion) in March.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma and Paul Sandle; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 0.59% 176.93 Delayed Quote.-13.86%
NATIONAL GRID PLC -1.45% 1122 Delayed Quote.5.87%
Financials
Sales 2023 16 166 M 11 144 M 11 144 M
Net income 2023 4 185 M 2 885 M 2 885 M
Net Debt 2023 86 207 M 59 428 M 59 428 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,6x
Yield 2023 3,56%
Capitalization 65 761 M 45 333 M 45 333 M
EV / Sales 2023 9,40x
EV / Sales 2024 12,0x
Nbr of Employees 18 133
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Macquarie Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 176,93 AUD
Average target price 196,68 AUD
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shemara Wikramanayake Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Alex H. Harvey CFO & Head-Financial Management Group
Glenn R. Stevens Chairman
Nicole Sorbara Global COO & Group Head-Corporate Operations
Nicola M. Wakefield-Evans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-13.86%45 333
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-13.60%10 641
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.-15.00%7 666
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.-14.90%5 357
FIRST CAPITAL SECURITIES CO., LTD.-19.13%3 679
OLD MUTUAL LIMITED-12.75%3 203