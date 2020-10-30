Log in
Macquarie Infrastructure : MIC to Host Conference Call / Webcast and Discussion of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Monday, November 9, 2020

10/30/2020 | 11:16am EDT

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) (NYSE: MIC) has scheduled a conference call and webcast for analysts and investors at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, November 9, 2020 during which management will discuss the Company’s financial results for the third quarter of 2020. MIC intends to publish a press release summarizing its financial results prior to the call.

Interested individuals are invited to access the conference call by dialing +1 650-521-5252 or +1 877-852-2928 at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. MIC will webcast the conference call live on its website at www.macquarie.com/mic.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 2:00 p.m. on November 9, 2020 through midnight Monday, November 16, 2020 at +1 404-537-3406 or +1 855-859-2056, Passcode: 9356736. An archive of the webcast will be available on the MIC website for one year following the call.

About MIC

MIC owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the United States. Its businesses consist of a bulk liquid terminals business, International-Matex Tank Terminals, an airport services business, Atlantic Aviation, and entities comprising an energy services, production and distribution segment, MIC Hawaii. For additional information, please visit the MIC website at www.macquarie.com/mic.

MIC is not an authorized deposit-taking institution for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia). The obligations of MIC do not represent deposits or other liabilities of Macquarie Bank Limited ABN 46 008 583 542 (MBL). MBL does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of MIC.

