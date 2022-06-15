Macquarie Korea Infrastructure Fund : Record Date for 1H 2022 Distribution

Public Notice

Record Date

Macquarie Korea Infrastructure Fund ("MKIF") hereby notices that shareholders listed in the shareholders' registry of MKIF as at 30 June 2022 (the "Record Date") will have rights to receive the planned distribution for the six months ending 30 June 2022 in accordance with the Article 354 of the Korean Commercial Code and the Articles of Incorporation of MKIF.

15 June 2022

18th Floor, Unit A, Centropolis, 26 Ujeongguk-ro,

Jongno-gu, Seoul 03161, Korea

Macquarie Korea Infrastructure Fund

Corporate Director, Macquarie Korea Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Transfer Agent, Korea Securities Depository