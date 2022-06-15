Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Macquarie Korea Infrastructure Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A088980   KR7088980008

MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND

(A088980)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-13
14000.00 KRW   -0.71%
03:13aMACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND : Record Date for 1H 2022 Distribution
PU
05/05Macquarie Korea Infrastructure Fund Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
02/11MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND : Convening of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Macquarie Korea Infrastructure Fund : Record Date for 1H 2022 Distribution

06/15/2022 | 03:13am EDT
Public Notice

Record Date

Macquarie Korea Infrastructure Fund ("MKIF") hereby notices that shareholders listed in the shareholders' registry of MKIF as at 30 June 2022 (the "Record Date") will have rights to receive the planned distribution for the six months ending 30 June 2022 in accordance with the Article 354 of the Korean Commercial Code and the Articles of Incorporation of MKIF.

15 June 2022

18th Floor, Unit A, Centropolis, 26 Ujeongguk-ro,

Jongno-gu, Seoul 03161, Korea

Macquarie Korea Infrastructure Fund

Corporate Director, Macquarie Korea Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Transfer Agent, Korea Securities Depository

Disclaimer

MKIF - Macquarie Korea Infrastructure Fund published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 07:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 374 B 0,29 B 0,29 B
Net income 2022 317 B 0,25 B 0,25 B
Net Debt 2022 202 B 0,16 B 0,16 B
P/E ratio 2022 17,9x
Yield 2022 5,60%
Capitalization 5 668 B 4 392 M 4 392 M
EV / Sales 2022 15,7x
EV / Sales 2023 15,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Woo-Young Jung Director
Dae-Ki Kim Director
Hwa-Jin Kim Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-0.36%4 392
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-16.09%8 914
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-8.12%5 717
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC1.36%4 253
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED1.79%4 131
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION-15.46%2 788