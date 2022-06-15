Macquarie Korea Infrastructure Fund : Record Date for 1H 2022 Distribution

Public Notice
Record Date
Macquarie Korea Infrastructure Fund ("MKIF") hereby notices that shareholders listed in the shareholders' registry of MKIF as at 30 June 2022 (the "Record Date") will have rights to receive the planned distribution for the six months ending 30 June 2022 in accordance with the Article 354 of the Korean Commercial Code and the Articles of Incorporation of MKIF.
15 June 2022
18th Floor, Unit A, Centropolis, 26 Ujeongguk-ro,
Jongno-gu, Seoul 03161, Korea
Macquarie Korea Infrastructure Fund
Corporate Director, Macquarie Korea Asset Management Co., Ltd.
Transfer Agent, Korea Securities Depository
Disclaimer
MKIF - Macquarie Korea Infrastructure Fund published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 07:12:02 UTC.