Macro Enterprises : Signs Non-Binding Memorandum of Understanding With Spiecapag Canada Corp.

Fort St. John, B.C. - November 27, 2020 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MACRO SIGNS NON-BINDING MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH SPIECAPAG

CANADA CORP.

Macro Enterprises Inc. (TSXV: MCR) (the "Company" or "Macro") announces that it has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Spiecapag Canada Corp. ("Spiecapag") with respect to their ongoing negotiations of the terms of a possible reorganization whereby the Company would exchange its indirect 40% interest in the Coastal GasLink Pipeline Project (the "CGL Project") for Spiecapag's 50% interest in the TransMountain Expansion Pipeline Project (the "TMEP Project").

Subject to the preparation of definitive agreements and the satisfaction of closing conditions, the reorganization would result in Spiecapag fully owning and controlling the Macro Spiecapag Coastal GasLink Joint Venture (the "CGL JV") and the Company fully owning and controlling the Macro Spiecapag Trans Mountain Joint Venture ("TMEP JV"). The closing will occur shortly after the closing conditions, including project customer consent, have been obtained.

To effect the reorganization with respect to the CGL Project, Macro would give up all or substantially all of its indirect interest in the CGL JV by either transferring to Spiecapag all of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Macro Pipeline Construction Inc., the Macro joint venture entity of the CGL JV, or such other transfers as may be agreed to by the Company and Spiecapag. Meanwhile, to effect the reorganization with respect to the TMEP Project, Spiecapag will give up all or substantially all of its interest in the TMEP JV by transferring its interest to Macro Pipeline Services Inc., the Macro joint venture entity of the TMEP JV, or such other transfers as may be agreed to by the Company and Spiecapag.

The parties have estimated the value of each transferred joint venture interest to be substantially equivalent, however, the final purchase price for each joint venture interest remains to be agreed by the parties. Additionally, the parties will agree on specific payment terms and conditions for the amounts now owing by the CGL JV to Macro and its affiliates for equipment rentals, personnel costs, cash advances and other amounts.

As presently contemplated, following the reorganization, the Company will continue to provide support to Spiecapag on the CGL Project by providing equipment and personnel to assist Spiecapag to complete the project. The Company will be paid market based rates and fees for such equipment and personnel. Similarly, the parties contemplate that Spiecapag will provide continuing support to the Company with respect to the TMEP Project by continuing to provide equipment and personnel.

The reorganization will allow the Company to recognize a number of operational benefits and will permit Company management to focus its efforts on the TMEP Project and other strategic initiatives.

