Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Macro Enterprises Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCR   CA55608F1062

MACRO ENTERPRISES INC.

(MCR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Macro Signs Pipeline Construction Contract for Expansion Project

05/19/2021 | 05:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fort St. John, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2021) - Macro Enterprises Inc. (TSXV: MCR) (the "Company" or "Macro") announces that it, through its subsidiary Macro Construction Inc., has entered into a contract to construct the Deep Valley South Section and the Colt sections of the 2021 NGTL System Expansion Project.

The 2021 NGTL System Expansion Project will increase natural gas transportation capacity on an existing natural gas pipeline system in Alberta by constructing multiple pipeline sections and compressor station unit additions. The expanded pipeline will be owned and operated by NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada PipeLines Limited.

The Deep Valley South section includes approximately 26km of 48-inch diameter pipeline and the Colt section includes 14km of 48 inch diameter pipeline and tie-in facilities.

Planning is underway with pre-construction scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2021 with completion scheduled for the end of the first quarter in fiscal 2022. The estimated value of the phased hybrid contract is expected to be in excess of $190 million.

The Company

Macro's core business is providing pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to major companies in the oil and gas industry in northeastern B.C. and northwestern Alberta. The Company's corporate office is in Fort St. John, British Columbia. Its shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MCR. Information on the Company's principal operations can be found at www.macroindustries.ca

Forward-Looking Statement Cautions:

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflect Macro's current expectations regarding future events as at the date hereof and are based on a number of assumptions, many of which are outside of Macro's control. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words or phrases such as "plans", "targets", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "to acquire", "rising", "subject to" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements involve both known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including statements regarding ownership and operations of the pipeline, the achievement of milestones required for payment under the contract and the amount payable upon such achievement and the timing and likelihood of completion. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, remaining uncertainty relating to NGTL System Expansion Project generally, including delays, funding, timing and the ability of the Company to meet the applicable milestones for payment. Readers are referred to the Company's public disclosure record, which is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), including those risks set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2019 and dated April 27, 2020. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which are given as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except as required by securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information please contact:

Frank Miles
President and C.E.O.
Phone: (250) 785-0033

Jeff Redmond, CPA, CA
C.F.O.
(250) 785-0033

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/84582


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about MACRO ENTERPRISES INC.
05:50pMacro Signs Pipeline Construction Contract for Expansion Project
NE
04/08Macro Enterprises Inc. Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
NE
02/10Macro Signs General Construction Contract with Trans Mountain
NE
2020Macro Enterprises Inc. Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid
NE
2020MACRO ENTERPRISES  : Provides Trans Mountain Project Agreement Update, Reaffirms..
MT
2020MACRO ENTERPRISES  : IIROC Trading Resumption - MCR
AQ
2020Macro Provides Project Agreement Update
NE
2020MACRO ENTERPRISES  : IIROC Trading Halt - MCR
AQ
2020MACRO ENTERPRISES  : Signs Non-Binding Memorandum of Understanding With Spiecapa..
PU
2020MACRO ENTERPRISES  : Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 257 M 212 M 212 M
Net income 2021 6,30 M 5,20 M 5,20 M
Net cash 2021 31,7 M 26,1 M 26,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 75,0 M 61,9 M 61,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,17x
EV / Sales 2022 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 110
Free-Float 67,7%
Chart MACRO ENTERPRISES INC.
Duration : Period :
Macro Enterprises Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,75 CAD
Last Close Price 2,36 CAD
Spread / Highest target 90,7%
Spread / Average Target 58,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frank Miles Chief Executive & Operating Officer, Director
Jeffrey A. Redmond Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Mike Nielsen Director & Senior Vice President
William McFetridge Non-Independent Director
Wayne Albo Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MACRO ENTERPRISES INC.-9.27%62
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED51.49%46 243
HALLIBURTON COMPANY23.23%20 722
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY23.79%19 973
NOV INC.26.95%6 809
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED10.88%4 192