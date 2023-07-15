Macro International Limited announce that at its board meeting held on July 15, 2023, the board has accepted and took on records the resignation of Mr. Lakshmi Narasimha Anand Kumar Kanuparthi from the designation of additional non-executive director of the company with effect from July 15, 2023. The reason for the resignation is due to health issues.
Today at 09:05 am
