Macro International Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported revenue was INR 13.71 million compared to INR 0.879 million a year ago. Net income was INR 0.128 million compared to net loss of INR 0.099 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.03 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of INR 0.03 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.03 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of INR 0.03 a year ago.

