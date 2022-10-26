Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. MacroGenics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MGNX   US5560991094

MACROGENICS, INC.

(MGNX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-26 pm EDT
4.620 USD   -6.67%
04:31pMacroGenics Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
GL
10/18HC Wainwright Adjusts MacroGenics' Price Target to $11 From $10, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
10/17Macrogenics Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MacroGenics Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

10/26/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
ROCKVILLE, MD, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 after the market closes on Thursday, November 3, 2022.  MacroGenics will host a conference call to discuss the financial results and recent corporate progress on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 4:30 pm ET.

Conference Call Information

To participate via telephone, please register in advance via this link. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. The listen-only webcast of the conference call can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.macrogenics.com/events.cfm. A recorded replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and archived on the Company's website for 30 days following the call.

About MacroGenics, Inc.

MacroGenics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. The combination of MacroGenics' technology platforms and protein engineering expertise has allowed the Company to generate promising product candidates and enter into several strategic collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For more information, please see the Company's website at www.macrogenics.com. MacroGenics and the MacroGenics logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

###


Analyst Recommendations on MACROGENICS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 132 M - -
Net income 2022 -138 M - -
Net cash 2022 182 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,35x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 304 M 304 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,83x
Nbr of Employees 427
Free-Float 95,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 4,95 $
Average target price 10,94 $
Spread / Average Target 121%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott E. Koenig President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Karrels Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
William K. Heiden Non-Executive Chairman
Ezio Bonvini Chief Scientific Officer & Senior VP-Research
Stephen L. Eck Chief Medical Officer & SVP-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MACROGENICS, INC.-69.16%304
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.16.73%79 896
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS40.81%79 300
BIONTECH SE-47.53%32 873
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-34.05%28 809
GENMAB A/S7.11%24 639