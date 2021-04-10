MacroGenics Announces Presentations at the 2021 AACR Annual Meeting

ROCKVILLE, MD, April 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place April 10-15, 2021.



“This year’s AACR presentations highlight three antibody-based technologies upon which multiple molecules are being developed at MacroGenics,” said Ezio Bonvini, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of MacroGenics. “We are presenting pre-clinical data on MGC018, our clinical-stage, investigational antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting B7-H3. At clinically relevant dose levels, MGC018 demonstrated potent antitumor activity in vivo in mouse patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN). MGC018 is currently being investigated in a Phase 1 dose expansion study in advanced solid tumor cancers, including metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and triple negative breast cancer (TNBC).”

“A second poster demonstrates that margetuximab, our Fc-engineered anti-HER2 mAb developed using our Fc Optimization platform, can upregulate checkpoint molecules on Natural Killer (NK) cells, CD8 T cells and tumor cells, potentially sensitizing them to immune checkpoint blockade. Consistent with this observation, PD-1 and LAG-3 blockade by tebotelimab, our investigational bispecific PD-1 × LAG-3 DART® molecule, enhances margetuximab-mediated NK cell cytolytic activity in vitro,” added Dr. Bonvini. “Finally, our third poster highlights pre-clinical data on IMGC936, an investigational ADAM9-directed ADC being developed in collaboration with ImmunoGen Inc. ADAM9 is highly expressed in a large number of solid tumors and our presentation shows that IMGC936 has activity against multiple solid tumor types in in vivo mouse PDX models. IMGC936 is currently being studied in a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating safety and pharmacokinetics in cancer patients. Together, these results illustrate the drug development potential of all three technologies MacroGenics is deploying to identify and advance promising anti-cancer drug candidates.”





Presentation details are as follows:

April 10, 2021, 8:30 AM - 11:59 PM

1555 - Enhanced HER2-dependent immune activation by margetuximab, an investigational Fc-engineered anti-HER2 mAb, supports combination with checkpoint blockade

Session PO.IM02.02 - Combination Immunotherapies

April 10, 2021, 8:30 AM - 11:59 PM

950 - Targeting B7-H3 in squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck: Preclinical proof-of-concept with the investigational anti-B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate, MGC018

Session PO.ET07.01 - Biological Therapeutic Agents

April 10, 2021, 8:30 AM - 11:59 PM

1841 - IMGC936, an investigational ADAM9-targeting antibody drug conjugate, is active against patient-derived ADAM9-expressing xenograft models

Session PO.IM02.10 - Therapeutic Antibodies, Including Engineered Antibodies

Posters of the above presentations may be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of MacroGenics' website at http://ir.macrogenics.com/events.cfm .

