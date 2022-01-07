Log in
MacroGenics : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K

01/07/2022 | 06:08am EST
mgnx-20220105

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): January 5, 2022
MACROGENICS, INC.
(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)
Delaware 001-36112 06-1591613
(State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation)
(Commission
File Number)
(IRS Employer
Identification No.)
9704 Medical Center Drive
Rockville, Maryland 20850
(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)


Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (301) 251-5172
Not applicable
(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share MGNX Nasdaq Global Select Market
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):
☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐


Item 5.02
Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On January 5, 2022, Mr. Kenneth Galbraith, a member of the board of directors (the "Board") of MacroGenics, Inc. (the "Company"), notified the Board of his decision to resign from the Board, effective immediately. Mr. Galbraith was the Chair of the Audit Committee. Mr. Galbraith will be leaving his position on the Board to pursue a new opportunity.

Mr. Galbraith's decision to resign is not based on any disagreement with the Company or its management. He has served on the Company's Board of Directors since July 2008.


SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

MACROGENICS, INC.
Date: January 6, 2022
By:
Name:
Title:
/s/ Jeffrey Peters
Jeffrey Peters
Vice President and General Counsel


Disclaimer

MacroGenics Inc. published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 11:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
