MacroGenics : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): January 5, 2022

MACROGENICS, INC.

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.





On January 5, 2022 , Mr. Kenneth Galbraith, a member of the board of directors (the "Board") of MacroGenics, Inc. (the "Company"), notified the Board of his decision to resign from the Board, effective immediately. Mr. Galbraith was the Chair of the Audit Committee. Mr. Galbraith will be leaving his position on the Board to pursue a new opportunity.





Mr. Galbraith's decision to resign is not based on any disagreement with the Company or its management. He has served on the Company's Board of Directors since July 2008.









