    MGNX   US5560991094

MACROGENICS, INC.

(MGNX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-02 pm EDT
4.850 USD   -6.37%
04:31pMacroGenics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
04:30pMacroGenics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
10/26MacroGenics Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
GL
MacroGenics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

11/02/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
ROCKVILLE, MD, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company's management will participate in the following investor conferences in November 2022.

  • BMO Biopharma Spotlight Series | Oncology Day (Virtual). Members of MacroGenics’ senior management team will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, November 9 at 2:30 pm ET. A replay link will be provided after the conference.  MacroGenics’ management will also participate in one-on-one meetings.
  • Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference (New York). MacroGenics’ President & CEO, Scott Koenig, M.D., Ph.D., will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, November 15 at 10:55 am ET.  MacroGenics’ management will also participate in one-on-one meetings.
  • Evercore ISI 5th Annual HEALTHCONx Conference (Virtual). MacroGenics’ President & CEO, Scott Koenig, M.D., Ph.D., will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, November 30 at 8:50 am ET.  MacroGenics’ management will also participate in one-on-one meetings.

Webcasts of the above may be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investor Relations section of MacroGenics’ website at http://ir.macrogenics.com/events.cfm.  The Company maintains archived replays of webcasts on its website for 30 days after the conference.

About MacroGenics, Inc.
MacroGenics (the Company) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. The combination of MacroGenics' technology platforms and protein engineering expertise has allowed the Company to generate promising product candidates and enter into several strategic collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For more information, please see the Company's website at www.macrogenics.com. MacroGenics and the MacroGenics logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

###


All news about MACROGENICS, INC.
10/26MacroGenics Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
GL
10/18HC Wainwright Adjusts MacroGenics' Price Target to $11 From $10, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
10/17Macrogenics Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Fi..
AQ
10/17Gilead Sciences, MacroGenics to Develop Potential Blood Cancer Treatment MGD024
MT
10/17Gilead Sciences, Inc. and Macrogenics Announces Oncology Collaboration to Develop Bispe..
CI
10/17MacroGenics in Collaboration Agreement With Gilead Sciences for MGD024
DJ
09/12HC Wainwright Adjusts MacroGenics' Price Target to $10 from $35, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
09/07Transcript : MacroGenics, Inc. Presents at Citi's 17th Annual BioPharma Confe..
CI
Analyst Recommendations on MACROGENICS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 132 M - -
Net income 2022 -138 M - -
Net cash 2022 182 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,46x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 318 M 318 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,96x
Nbr of Employees 427
Free-Float 95,4%
Managers and Directors
Scott E. Koenig President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Karrels Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
William K. Heiden Non-Executive Chairman
Ezio Bonvini Chief Scientific Officer & Senior VP-Research
Stephen L. Eck Chief Medical Officer & SVP-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MACROGENICS, INC.-67.73%318
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.20.33%81 241
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS43.08%80 652
BIONTECH SE-44.11%35 014
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-31.58%32 031
GENMAB A/S10.27%25 071