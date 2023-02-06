Advanced search
    MGNX   US5560991094

MACROGENICS, INC.

(MGNX)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-02-06 pm EST
5.790 USD   +3.58%
MacroGenics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
04:31pMacroGenics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
Transcript : MacroGenics, Inc. Presents at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Jan-12-2023 09:45 AM
CI
MacroGenics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

02/06/2023 | 04:31pm EST
ROCKVILLE, MD, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company's management will participate in the following investor conferences in February 2023:

  • Guggenheim Healthcare Talks | Oncology Day (New York). MacroGenics’ President & Chief Executive Officer, Scott Koenig, M.D., Ph.D., will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 2:45 pm ET.  MacroGenics’ management will also participate in one-on-one meetings.
  • SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference (Virtual). Scott Koenig, M.D., Ph.D., will participate in a formal presentation session with a SVB Securities research analyst on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 3:00 pm ET.  MacroGenics’ management will also participate in one-on-one meetings.

A webcast of the above presentations may be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of MacroGenics' website at http://ir.macrogenics.com/events.cfm.  The Company will maintain an archived replay of this webcast on its website for 30 days.   

About MacroGenics, Inc.

MacroGenics (the Company) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. The combination of MacroGenics' technology platforms and protein engineering expertise has allowed the Company to generate promising product candidates and enter into several strategic collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For more information, please see the Company's website at www.macrogenics.com. MacroGenics and the MacroGenics logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

CONTACTS:
Jim Karrels, Senior Vice President, CFO
1-301-251-5172,  info@macrogenics.com

