    MGNX   US5560991094

MACROGENICS, INC.

(MGNX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2023-01-04 pm EST
6.150 USD   -3.30%
MacroGenics to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
GL
05:50pMacroGenics to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
AQ
MacroGenics Announces Appointment of Dr. Margaret Liu and Meenu Chhabra Karson to Board of Directors
GL
MacroGenics to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

01/04/2023 | 05:51pm EST
ROCKVILLE, MD, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  

MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the company will participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Scott Koenig, M.D., Ph.D., President & Chief Executive Officer of MacroGenics, will provide a business update on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 9:45 am PT / 12:45 pm ET.

A webcast of the above presentation may be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of MacroGenics' website at http://ir.macrogenics.com/events.cfm.  The Company will maintain an archived replay of this webcast on its website for 30 days.   

About MacroGenics, Inc.
MacroGenics (the Company) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. The combination of MacroGenics' technology platforms and protein engineering expertise has allowed the Company to generate promising product candidates and enter into several strategic collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For more information, please see the Company's website at www.macrogenics.com. MacroGenics and the MacroGenics logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 156 M - -
Net income 2022 -115 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,60x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 391 M 391 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,50x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,09x
Nbr of Employees 427
Free-Float 97,4%
MacroGenics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 6,36 $
Average target price 11,60 $
Spread / Average Target 82,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott E. Koenig President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Karrels Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
William K. Heiden Non-Executive Chairman
Ezio Bonvini Chief Scientific Officer & Senior VP-Research
Stephen L. Eck Chief Medical Officer & SVP-Clinical Development
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MACROGENICS, INC.0.00%391
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%76 948
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS0.00%73 419
BIONTECH SE0.00%36 125
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.1.98%34 636
GENMAB A/S3.71%28 290