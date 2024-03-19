MACROMILL, INC. and its Subsidiaries
Consolidated Financial Statements
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
As of June 30, 2022 and 2023
Millions of yen
Notes
As of
As of
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
7,35
14,756
18,255
Trade and other receivables
8,35
7,966
6,659
Contract assets
27
3,214
1,725
Inventories
9
717
639
Other financial assets
11
136
216
Other current assets
12
967
1,790
Total current assets
27,759
29,286
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
13
936
948
Right-of-use assets
19
2,447
1,348
Goodwill
14
42,928
40,033
Other intangible assets
15
7,073
2,561
Investments accounted for
16
55
6,651
using the equity method
Long-term loans
8
10,043
Other financial assets
11,35
973
1,188
Deferred tax assets
17
1,431
2,026
Other non-current assets
12
19
65
Total non-current assets
55,874
64,867
Total assets
83,634
94,154
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
As of June 30, 2022 and 2023
Millions of yen
Notes
As of
As of
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
Liabilities and equity
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Bonds and Borrowings
18,35
648
10,632
Lease liabilities
35
1,204
798
Trade and other payables
20,35
4,764
3,207
Contract liabilities
27
1,050
440
Other financial liabilities
21,35
10
158
Income tax payable
641
502
Provisions
23
1,562
1,522
Other current liabilities
24
3,359
2,132
Total current liabilities
13,241
19,394
Non-current liabilities
Bonds and Borrowings
18,35
30,906
30,288
Lease liabilities
35
1,326
596
Other financial liabilities
21,35
329
722
Retirement benefit liabilities
22
418
323
Provisions
23
373
408
Deferred tax liabilities
17
1,192
43
Other non-current liabilities
24
18
45
Total non-current liabilities
34,564
32,428
Total liabilities
47,806
51,823
Equity
Share capital
25
1,090
1,090
Capital surplus
25
11,641
10,790
Treasury shares
25
(791)
(1,969)
Other components of equity
25,34
6
1,160
Retained earnings (deficit)
19,757
26,585
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
31,704
37,657
Non-controlling interests
4,123
4,672
Total equity
35,827
42,330
Total liabilities and equity
83,634
94,154
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the years ended June 30, 2022 and 2023
Millions of yen
Notes
For the year ended
For the year ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
Continuing operations
Revenue
6,27
37,736
40,616
Operating expenses
22,28
(32,671)
(36,084)
Other operating income
29
76
96
Other operating expenses
29
(41)
(251)
Share of the profit(△loss) of investments
16
6
120
accounted for using equity method
Operating profit
5,106
4,498
Finance income
30
199
175
Finance costs
30
(275)
(945)
Profit before tax
5,030
3,728
Income tax expense
17
(1,385)
(1,124)
Net income for the year from continuing
3,644
2,603
operations
Discontinued operations
Net income for the year from discontinued
10
250
5,790
operations
Profit
3,895
8,394
Net income for the year attributable to Owners of parent
Profit from continuing operations attributable
2,915
1,778
to owners of parent
Profit from discontinued operations
232
5,796
attributable to owners of parent
Non-controlling interests
747
819
Yen
Basic earnings per share
Continuing operations
32
73.83
45.05
Discontinued operations
32
5.88
146.84
Basic earnings per share
32
79.71
191.89
Diluted earnings per share
Continuing operations
32
73.21
44.68
Discontinued operations
32
5.83
145.64
Diluted earnings per share
32
79.03
190.32
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
For the years ended June 30, 2022 and 2023
Profit
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Financial assets measured at fair
value through other comprehensive income Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
Total of items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
Share of other comprehensive income of equity method investees
Total of items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Other comprehensive income Comprehensive income
Comprehensive income attributable to:
Owners of parent
Non-controlling interests
Comprehensive income
Notes
31
22,31
31
16,31
Millions of yen
For the year ended
For the year ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
3,895
8,394
(9)17
(3)(0)
(13)17
522
542
－
301
522
843
509
861
4,404
9,255
3,640
8,275
764
980
4,404
9,255
Balance as of July 1, 2021 Profit
Other comprehensive income Total
Issuance of new shares Purchase of treasury shares Disposal of treasury shares
Share-based payment transactions
Dividends
Transfer from other components of equity to retained earnings
Changes in ownership interest in subsidiaries
Other Changes
Total transactions with owners Balance as of June 30, 2022
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
For the years ended June 30, 2022 and 2023
Millions of yen
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
Other components of equity
Financial
Exchange
assets
Share
Capital
Treasury
Remeasure-
differences
Notes
measured
capital
surplus
shares
ments of
on
at fair value
defined
translation of
through other
benefit plans
foreign
comprehensive
income (loss)
operations
1,062
11,953
(727)
65
-
(675)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1)
(1)
496
-
-
-
(1)
(1)
496
25
27
44
-
-
-
-
25
-
(1)
(72)
-
-
-
25
-
(0)
8
-
-
-
34
-
(6)
-
-
-
-
26
- -
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
−
(58)
1
-
-
(114)
−
-
-
-
25
-
(233)
-
0
-
-
27
(312)
(63)
(58)
1
-
1,090
11,641
(791)
6
-
(178)
Balance as of July 1, 2021 Profit
Other comprehensive income Total
Issuance of new shares Purchase of treasury shares Disposal of treasury shares
Share-based payment transactions
Dividends
Transfer from other components of equity to retained earnings
Changes in ownership interest in subsidiaries
Other Changes
Total transactions with owners
Balance as of June 30, 2022
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
For the years ended June 30, 2022 and 2023
Millions of yen
Non-
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
controlling
Total equity
Notes
interests
Other components of
Retained
equity
earnings
Total
Warrants
Total
(deficit)
173
(435)
17,383
29,236
3,697
32,933
-
-
3,147
3,147
747
3,895
-
492
-
492
16
509
-
492
3,147
3,640
764
4,404
25
(16)
(16)
-
55
1
56
25
-
-
-
(74)
-
(74)
25
-
-
-
8
-
8
34
24
24
-
17
-
17
26
-
-
(829)
(829)
(357)
(1,187)
-
(56)
56
-
-
-
-
-
-
(114)
17
(96)
25
(2)
(1)
(0)
(235)
0
(235)
5
(50)
(773)
(1,172)
(338)
(1,510)
179
6
19,757
31,704
4,123
35,827
Balance as of July 1, 2022
Profit
Other comprehensive income Total
Issuance of new shares Purchase of treasury shares Disposal of treasury shares
Share-based payment transactions
Dividends
Transfer from other components of equity to retained earnings
Changes in ownership interest in subsidiaries
Fluctuations due to business combinations
Other Changes
Total transactions with owners
Balance as of June 30, 2023
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
For the years ended June 30, 2022 and 2023
Millions of yen
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
Other components of equity
Financial
Exchange
assets
Share
Capital
Treasury
Remeasure-
differences
Notes
measured
capital
surplus
shares
ments of
on
at fair value
defined
translation of
through other
benefit plans
foreign
comprehensive
income (loss)
operations
1,090
11,641
(791)
6
-
(178)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
16
(0)
684
-
-
-
16
(0)
684
25
-
-
-
-
-
-
25
-
(3)
(1,199)
-
-
-
25
-
5
21
-
-
-
34
-
(18)
-
-
-
-
26
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
−
-
0
-
-
(875)
−
-
-
-
-
139
-
-
-
481
25
-
(98)
-
-
-
(4)
-
(850)
(1,178)
-
0
477
1,090
10,790
(1,969)
22
-
982
Balance as of July 1, 2022
Profit
Other comprehensive income Total
Issuance of new shares Purchase of treasury shares Disposal of treasury shares
Share-based payment transactions
Dividends
Transfer from other components of equity to retained earnings
Changes in ownership interest in subsidiaries
Fluctuations due to business combinations
Other Changes
Total transactions with owners
Balance as of June 30, 2023
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
For the years ended June 30, 2022 and 2023
Millions of yen
Non-
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
controlling
Total equity
Notes
interests
Other components of
Retained
equity
earnings
Total
Warrants
Total
(deficit)
179
6
19,757
31,704
4,123
35,827
-
-
7,575
7,575
819
8,394
-
700
-
700
160
861
-
700
7,575
8,275
980
9,255
25
(51)
(51)
-
(51)
4
(47)
25
-
-
-
(1,203)
-
(1,203)
25
-
-
-
27
-
27
34
26
26
-
7
-
7
26
-
-
(751)
(751)
(466)
(1,218)
-
0
(0)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(875)
66
(808)
-
481
-
621
(36)
584
25
1
(3)
4
(97)
1
(95)
(23)
453
(747)
(2,322)
(430)
(2,752)
155
1,160
26,585
37,657
4,672
42,330
MACROMILL, INC. and its Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the years ended June 30, 2022 and 2023
Cash flows from operating activities Profit before tax from continuing operations Profit before tax from discontinued operations Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortization Finance income
Finance costs
Share of loss (profit) of investments accounted for using equity method
Gain on sales of shares of subsidiaries and associates
Decrease (increase) in trade and other receivables Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables Other
Sub-total
Interest and dividends received Interest paid
Income taxes paid
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
Purchase of intangible assets
Payments for acquisition of subsidiaries Proceeds from acquisition of subsidiaries Payments for sale of a subsidiary
Payments for acquisition of shares of subsidiaries and associates
Proceeds from sale of investments Other
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from long-term borrowings Repayments of long-term borrowings Proceeds from issuance of bonds Repayments of redemption of bonds Repayments of lease liabilities Proceeds from issuance of shares Dividends paid
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
Notes
28
30
30
16
10
33
33
33
33
33
Millions of yen
For the year ended
For the year ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
5,030
3,728
574
4,903
2,844
3,022
(199)
(175)
275
945
(6)
(120)
-
(4,724)
(1,216)
(497)
977
54
(139)
(2,507)
8,141
4,628
11
33
(236)
(163)
(2,400)
(1,589)
5,514
2,909
(269)
(369)
7
5
(958)
(1,158)
(872)
-
-
107
-
(2,598)
-
(772)
297
-
138
(448)
(1,658)
(5,234)
11,800
-
(12,880)
(673)
－
10,000
(5,000)
-
(1,181)
(1,203)
55
-
(829)
(751)
(357)
(466)
Income from payments from non-controlling interests
Purchase of treasury shares Other
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash Equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
Notes
7
7
Millions of yen
For the year ended
For the year ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
1
48
(74)
(1,204)
(42)
(89)
(8,510)
5,658
(4,653)
3,332
19,079
14,756
329
166
14,756
18,255
