Macromill : FY6/2022 Full Year Financial Results Summary of Q&A

FY6/2022 Full Year Financial Results: Summary of Q&A(1) August 9, 2022 Macromill, Inc. (Q1) Describe future bond issues or other fund-raising plans. (A1) Given that the five-year bonds we issued first are due to mature in July next year, we intend to refinance these by newly issue strait bonds.

five-year bonds we issued first are due to mature in July next year, we intend to refinance these by newly issue strait bonds. But we will consider the optimal fundraising options based on an assessment of market conditions and other factors, to determine specific refinance plans by involving outside advisors. (Q2) Give the assumed Revenue growth rates for each segment underlying your FY6/2023 Annual Guidance. (A2) 70% of the Revenue growth comes from the Japan Business and the remaining 30% comes from the Korea Business and Overseas Business (ex-Korea) Segments.

(ex-Korea) Segments. If we explain that compare to the target growth rate under the Mid-term Business Plan (MTBP), we anticipate to grow at a similar rate to the MTBP target in the Korea Business and Overseas Business Segments.

Mid-term Business Plan (MTBP), we anticipate to grow at a similar rate to the MTBP target in the Korea Business and Overseas Business Segments. However, we assume that both the Research Business and the Digital and Other New Business in Japan will grow at a higher rate than the target rate.

Looking at the amount of increase in Revenue in Japan, half comes from the Research Business and remaining half comes from Digital and Other New Business. Please also note this Revenue growth includes the effects of M&A conducted in FY2022. (Q3) Explain a breakdown of the target Revenue growth rates for the Research Business and Digital and Other New Business of the Japan Business in the FY6/2023 Guidance. Please also touch upon your view on progress towards these targets and the outlook. (A3) As answered in (A2), around 70% of the total Revenue increase will be from the Japan Business. We also assume that the Research Business and the Digital and Other New Business will each be contributed by half of this increase respectively.

We believe that the Digital and Other New Business can be expected to maintain strong momentum and is therefore on track to achieving the MTBP target growth rate at the very least.

In the Research Business, initiatives to expand operational capacity and improve productivity implemented since April are going well. Provided we continue along this trajectory, we believe that Research Business will also achieve the assumed target.

The targets for both these businesses reflect the effects of M&A implemented in FY6/2022. The assumed growth rate for the Research Business excluding the impact of M&A is around 7%.

The actual Revenue growth rate of the Research Business in FY6/2022 was 5%, reflecting the rejection of projects due to limited operational capacity. However, we believe that achievement of the 7% growth rate will not be difficult provided we can expand our operational capacity to accept projects. (Q4) ◼ According to FY6/2023 Guidance, you expect Revenue to be stronger in the second half than it was in the first 1 This material is not a transcript of the Question and Answer session at the earnings announcement, but is a brief summary with additions, corrections, etc. made at our discretion to facilitate understanding 1/5 half, forecasting first-half Revenue of 27 billion yen and second-half Revenue of 29 billion yen. You have also disclosed that you anticipate Operating Profit to be concentrated in the second half, forecasting an Operating Profit of 2.7 billion yen for the first half and 3.8 billion yen for the second half. Surely this plan which places a great deal of emphasis on the second half seems unrealistic given that in terms of your seasonality Q4 historically makes a small profit contribution. Explain your outlook for the first half and the second half a little further. (A4) While we assume that Revenue will remain strong throughout the fiscal year amid the same high levels of client demand experienced in the previous fiscal year, Profit is expected to fall year-on-year in the first half and increase sharply in the second half.

year-on-year in the first half and increase sharply in the second half. The factors underlying this forecast are explained on p.25 of the financial results materials. Previously we planned to reduce Outsourcing Expenses first and then considered the step of reducing Total Employee Expenses. However, in view of conditions in the Japan Business recently, we have assumed that Total Employee Expenses will be reduced first and the step of lowering Outsourcing Expenses will come after that.

More specifically, in the second half of FY6/2023, we expect the growth rate of Total Employee Expenses to be lower than the Revenue growth rate.

The growth rate of Outsourcing Expenses in the second half will be lower than the first half. And in FY6/2024, as well as Total Employee Expenses, Outsourcing Expenses will grow slower than Revenue growth.

Regarding the issue of operational capacity in the Research Business in Japan, given that I have been head of the research project management department in the past, I am committed to improving our operational capacity. We are currently working to enhance productivity in three directions.

These three directions are human resources, business processes and the value provided by our services.

In terms of human resources, we have introduced a new incentive plan and retention measures based on a pay-for-performance approach. Regarding the management of research projects, we visualize the level of business expertise and we track indicators such as the number of projects handled and processing time per project. We previously managed such indicators on a monthly basis but we have now switched to a weekly assessment and practice more careful micro-management to gain a detailed understanding of the extent of improvement. Also with respect to training, we have summarized the know-how we have accumulated to date in a tips video to achieve a less labor-intensive and more effective training format.

pay-for-performance approach. Regarding the management of research projects, we visualize the level of business expertise and we track indicators such as the number of projects handled and processing time per project. We previously managed such indicators on a monthly basis but we have now switched to a weekly assessment and practice more careful micro-management to gain a detailed understanding of the extent of improvement. Also with respect to training, we have summarized the know-how we have accumulated to date in a tips video to achieve a less labor-intensive and more effective training format. As for business flow, we have repeatedly made minor changes since our foundation and as a result, quality management staffs and hours have been bloated. We are conducting a review of roles within the organization to rationalize them based on an awareness of quality control.

We are also conducting a review of the value provided by our products to set fees commensurate with the added value delivered. In this regard, we are also continuously conducting reviews not only in the Japan Business but also in the Overseas Business.

Given that client demand is strong, provided we can reliably tap into this demand through the three initiatives I have explained here, I believe that there is no material risk in realizing this plan. (Q5) My understanding regarding the headcount in Japan at the end of Q3 was behind, but you made up a great progress in Q4 and the headcount at the end of Q4 almost reached a level in line with the initial target.

Please give a breakdown of the target headcount for FY6/2023 by segment (Japan and Korea Business Segment and the Overseas (ex-Korea) Business Segment). (A5) In the FY6/2023 Guidance, we project an increase total headcount of approx. 60% growth vs. the FY6/2022.

We expect 80% of this growth to be in the Japan and Korea Business Segment and 20% to be in the Overseas Business Segment.

Around 60 of the additional personnel in Japan will be new graduates and the remainder will be mid-career hires.

mid-career hires. Given that we have filled out for the human resources shortage in almost all domains except the research operation department and the data consulting business, mid-career hires going forward are mainly in these two domains. 2/5 Mid-career recruitment for the research operation department was mainly carried out in the first half of this fiscal year, and for the fast-growing data consulting business we plan to continue mid-career recruitment throughout this fiscal year. (Q6) Compared with FY6/2024 MTBP targets of 57 billion yen in Revenue and an OP margin of 15%, the FY6/2023 guidance assumes Revenue of 56 billion yen, Operating Profit of 6.55 billion yen, and an OP margin of 11.7%.

There appears to be a gap between the guidance and the current outlook for Revenue and Operating Profit respectively. Do you not think this is the time to revise the MTBP targets?

For example, Revenue in the final year could well exceed 57 billion yen. What is your view on revising the MTBP? (A6) We have no intention of revising the MTBP at this moment.

This is because, as I mentioned earlier, client demand is very strong and so there is no major risk in regard to Revenue. I believe we can also achieve our Profit targets as long as we successfully deliver expansion in our operational capacity and improvement in productivity, which I have committed to as companywide strategies. (Q7) The economy seems to be worsening. What is your current view on the impacts of the economic downturn? To what extent do you expect to be impacted by client budget cuts and suchlike? (A7) Of course, some of our clients have made budget cuts but even taking this into consideration overall the current strong level of client demand has been maintained and its growth outweighs any negative impacts.

Accordingly, the FY6/2023 guidance currently does not factor in any major negative impacts from the economic downturn.

I hold discussions with the management of the Korea Business and the Overseas (ex-Korea) Business to assess the status of our clients daily basis and, as things stand, we have no particular serious concerns. As a result, we have confirmed that our outlook for continued strong client demand remains unchanged and we expect there to be no particular problems in the current fiscal year. (Q8) According to p.27 of the financial results materials, you assume that operational capacity in Q3 of FY6/2023 will be 154% of the level in the previous Q4. In view of your answer earlier, am I right in understanding that the effects of improved productivity will account for the majority of this expansion in capacity? Which factors will contribute significantly to the increase in capacity? (A8) As you point out, I believe that improvement of productivity is most important for the expansion of capacity.

In addition, it is also important to reduce the turnover rate through the introduction of retention measures and an incentive plan based on a pay-for-performance approach.

pay-for-performance approach. I believe that these two factors will significantly contribute to the expansion of our operational capacity. (Q9) Since Revenue is not projected to increase 50% year-on-year, does this mean that if operational capacity increases by 50%, you will have surplus capacity this fiscal year?

year-on-year, does this mean that if operational capacity increases by 50%, you will have surplus capacity this fiscal year? And am I right in thinking that such surplus capacity will be a factor behind increased Revenue in FY6/2024? (A9) The graph of operational capacity on the right side of p.27 shows anticipated capability compared with Q4 of FY6/2022. If our operational capacity in Q4 of FY6/2022 when conditions were extremely challenging is 100%, then we anticipate that capacity in Q3 of FY6/2023 is approx. 150%, expanding to around 1.5 times the level of the previous Q4. 3/5 However, given the seasonality of our business and the fact that Q3 will be our busiest period, fairly strong demand is expected and so, even with this anticipated operational capacity, we will not have significant surplus capacity.

On the other hand, if our internal capacity steadily expands, I believe this will become a factor for increased Revenue in FY6/2024.

In addition, when calculating this anticipated capacity, we considered compliance with legal requirements for workstyle reform and did not assume that we would necessarily tap into all demand.

Given that our operational capacity cannot expand indefinitely, our plan is to steadily prepare to reach our Revenue and Profit targets. We aim to maximize Revenue and Profit whilst maintaining a sustainable work environment based on an awareness of priorities when accepting orders where necessary, taking into consideration factors such as our relationship with clients and profitability of the projects. (Q10) How long does it take to convert new graduates into efficient and capable personnel? (A10) This varies depending on their department.

We provide training so our new graduates become efficient and capable members of their respective departments. In our experience, it generally takes between a year and a year and a half for them to develop into effective team members. (Q11) Break down the expansion in operational capacity into increased personnel, improvement of productivity and outsourcing.

Also give projections of operational capacity for FY6/2023 Q4, FY6/2024 and beyond. (A11) As shown on p.25 of the financial results materials, we are planning to improve productivity of recently hired personnel, including new graduates, and it would be the main driver of expansion in our operational capacity in this fiscal year.

As a result of that, we will control growth rate of the Total Employee Expenses lower than the Revenue growth. We assume that this will start from the second half of FY6/2023, as the 2nd step to improve our OP margin.

Until productivity increases sufficiently, in other words, especially in the first half of this fiscal year, we will continue to expand outsourcing as a key driver to increase our operational capacity.

After that, we anticipate that as our internal operational capacity expands through improvement in productivity, we will gradually reduce the rate of increase in Outsourcing Expenses. We believe that by FY6/2024, we will have succeeded in keeping the rate of increase in Outsourcing Expenses below the Revenue growth rate.

Therefore, we project that, first of all, a reduction in Total Employee Expenses will contribute to Profit growth, followed by a contraction in the rate of increase of Outsourcing Expenses.

As explained in answer to an earlier question (A10), we believe it will be some time yet, in other words, from Q4 in the second half of FY6/2023 (a year from now or the beginning of FY6/2024), before the effect of increased personnel (60 new graduates) and improvement in their productivity contributes to profit growth. Consequently, our understanding with respect to our current efforts to expand operational capacity is that improvement in the productivity of existing personnel will have a bigger impact than an increase in headcount.

As a result of the above, the content of the 3rd step to improve our OP margin will not change and we believe that in FY6/2024 Total Employee Expenses and Outsourcing Expenses will both be increasing at a lower rate than Revenue growth. (Q12) I understand that, from now to the end of the first half of FY6/2023, you plan to expand operational capacity through the acceleration of both Total Employee Expenses and Outsourcing Expenses. However, in the event of 4/5 a dramatic economic downturn, would it be possible to ensure some degree of profit by controlling Outsourcing and Other Expenses? (A12) As you point out, controlling Outsourcing Expenses is one possible course of action in the event of a dramatic economic downturn.

Another possible strategy might be a shift in the allocation of personnel or businesses targeted for investment, given the substantial growth of other new businesses.

If such a situation arose, I believe cost control would be possible where necessary. (Q13) Looking ahead to the next fiscal year, as a CEO of the Company, which target do you most want to achieve, Revenue or Profit?

In this briefing, you have given us a more in-depth explanation of measures for expanding operational capacity and other matters and yet, given your growth momentum, I get the impression that you are perhaps aiming for a higher Revenue growth trajectory as a growing company.

in-depth explanation of measures for expanding operational capacity and other matters and yet, given your growth momentum, I get the impression that you are perhaps aiming for a higher Revenue growth trajectory as a growing company. Taking this into consideration, if you had to choose between Revenue and Profit, which target do you attach the most important? (A13) Basically, we attach importance to both Revenue and Profit.

Moreover, our current MTBP states that we aim to evolve from a Marketing Research Company to a Professional Marketing Services Company, in other words, to take on new business domains.

New business domains include Data Utilization Support (data consulting) and Marketing Activation Support such as ad distribution. I believe that Revenue is an important indicator for measuring the success of such businesses.

Now, at the end of the first year of the MTBP, Revenue is growing faster in these business domains than anticipated so, even at this stage, while we consider these businesses to be on track, we will continue to pursue Revenue expansion.

As far as our existing Research Business is concerned, however, I believe that the profit margin is a more important indicator.

Currently, I devote much of my thinking and contemplation time to the question of expanding operational capacity in the Research Business. In the future, I believe I will need to switch my focus on considering how I can link increases in operational capacity to improve profit margin of the Research Business.

Original Document

© Publicnow 2022

