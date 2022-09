Macromill : Notice Regarding Change of Directors and Executive Officers

(The changes are underlined)

The company announces it has decided the following changes, at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and board of directors meeting held on September 28, 2022.

Notice Regarding Change of Directors and Executive Officers

Company name: Macromill, Inc.

To whom it may concern:

Executive Officers

(1) Name of Resigning Executive Officer

Name Current Title Willem Matthijs Elias Executive Officer, Europe and America Operation MetrixLab CEO

Willem Matthijs Elias, Executive Officer, Europe and America Operation MetrixLab CEO, will resign from the Executive

Officer position due to the termination of a term. In addition, he will remain with Macromill Group as MetrixLab CEO

to focus on Europe and America Operation.

(2) New Executive Officers

Name New Title Current Title Toru Sasaki Representative Executive Officer, Representative Executive Officer, Global CEO Global CEO Taro Dohi Executive Officer, Executive Officer, Global CCO Global CCO Shintaro Hashimoto Executive Officer, Executive Officer, Global CFO Global CFO Director of Corporate Development & Strategy Ken Inoue Executive Officer, Executive Officer, Global CTO Global CTO

Ends,