Macromill : Selected as a constituent stock of the ESG investment index “FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index”
Today at 12:10 am
Share
Press Release
Company name: Macromill, Inc.
Representative: Toru Sasaki, Representative
Executive Officer and Global CEO
( Ticker Code: 3978 TSE Prime )
Contact:
Office of IR
(TEL: +81-(0)3-6716-0706 )
Selected as a constituent stock of the ESG investment index
"FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index"
Macromill, Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; hereinafter, "Macromill") announces it has been included in the FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index.
"The FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index" has been adopted as an ESG passive investment benchmark by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), which actively promotes ESG investment. It is the first time that Macromill has been selected for this index.
"FTSE Russell confirms that Macromill, Inc. has been independently assessed according to the index criteria, and has satisfied the requirements to become a constituent of the FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index. The FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index is used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products."
The FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index is designed as a sector neutral benchmark that reflects the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices in Japan. The index selects companies with higher ESG Ratings within the top 50% of each sector and supports climate transition to a low carbon economy by evaluating companies' climate governance and climate change efforts via the Transition Pathway Initiative's Management Quality Score.
Macromill Group will help clients make smarter decisions by providing services that satisfy and inspire them. In doing so, we will help realize a sustainable society and perform corporate activities focusing on economic, social, and environmental harmony. Going forward, Macromill will continue to solve social challenges through our business activities, actively engage in ESG activities, and strive to sustainably
improve our corporate value.
Ends,
Macromill Sustainability Report 2022
FTSE Blossom Japan Index Series | FTSE Russell
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Macromill Inc. published this content on 24 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2023 04:09:09 UTC.
MACROMILL, INC. is a Japan-based company engaged in provision of marketing research and digital marketing solutions mainly online. The Company has two business segments. Along with its subsidiaries, MACROMILL Group segment provides online marketing research which includes QuickMill, OrderMill and other research services, qualitative research, database, as well as digital marketing solutions, using the Company's proprietary automatic Internet research system (AIRs). MetrixLab Group segment provides online marketing research, qualitative research, digital marketing solutions through the Internet based on the customer's insight.