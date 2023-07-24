Press Release

Company name: Macromill, Inc.

Selected as a constituent stock of the ESG investment index

"FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index"

Macromill, Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; hereinafter, "Macromill") announces it has been included in the FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index.

"The FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index" has been adopted as an ESG passive investment benchmark by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), which actively promotes ESG investment. It is the first time that Macromill has been selected for this index.

"FTSE Russell confirms that Macromill, Inc. has been independently assessed according to the index criteria, and has satisfied the requirements to become a constituent of the FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index. The FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index is used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products."

The FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index is designed as a sector neutral benchmark that reflects the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices in Japan. The index selects companies with higher ESG Ratings within the top 50% of each sector and supports climate transition to a low carbon economy by evaluating companies' climate governance and climate change efforts via the Transition Pathway Initiative's Management Quality Score.

Macromill Group will help clients make smarter decisions by providing services that satisfy and inspire them. In doing so, we will help realize a sustainable society and perform corporate activities focusing on economic, social, and environmental harmony. Going forward, Macromill will continue to solve social challenges through our business activities, actively engage in ESG activities, and strive to sustainably

improve our corporate value.

Macromill Sustainability Report 2022

FTSE Blossom Japan Index Series | FTSE Russell