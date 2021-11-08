Macronix Announces Consolidated Net Sales of NT$5.715 Billion for October 2021

Hsinchu, Taiwan, November 8, 2021- Macronix International Co., Ltd. (TSE: 2337) today announced the unaudited consolidated net sales for October 2021 were NT$5.715 billion, an increase of 0.6% from the previous month of NT$5.679 billion. Compared to the same period of NT$3.841 billion in 2020, the consolidated net sales of October increased 48.8% in 2021.
Accumulated consolidated net sales for January to October 2021 were NT$41.743 billion, an increase of 24.7% compared to the same period of NT$33.485 billion in 2020.Media Contact：Michelle ChangDirectorCorporate Communication OfficeMacronix International Co., Ltd.TEL: 886-3-578-6688 ext. 71233Email: michellechang@mxic.com.tw
Disclaimer
Macronix International Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 06:07:00 UTC.