    2337   TW0002337003

MACRONIX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.

(2337)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Macronix Announces Consolidated Net Sales of NT$5.715 Billion for October 2021

11/08/2021 | 01:08am EST
​Hsinchu, Taiwan, November 8, 2021- Macronix International Co., Ltd. (TSE: 2337) today announced the unaudited consolidated net sales for October 2021 were NT$5.715 billion, an increase of 0.6% from the previous month of NT$5.679 billion. Compared to the same period of NT$3.841 billion in 2020, the consolidated net sales of October increased 48.8% in 2021.


Accumulated consolidated net sales for January to October 2021 were NT$41.743 billion, an increase of 24.7% compared to the same period of NT$33.485 billion in 2020.Media Contact：Michelle ChangDirectorCorporate Communication OfficeMacronix International Co., Ltd.TEL: 886-3-578-6688 ext. 71233Email: michellechang@mxic.com.tw​

Disclaimer

Macronix International Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 06:07:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 50 027 M 1 797 M 1 797 M
Net income 2021 11 393 M 409 M 409 M
Net Debt 2021 1 703 M 61,2 M 61,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,44x
Yield 2021 2,52%
Capitalization 73 607 M 2 639 M 2 644 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,51x
EV / Sales 2022 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 5 530
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart MACRONIX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Macronix International Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACRONIX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 39,70 TWD
Average target price 49,64 TWD
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miin Chyou Wu Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Spokesman
Chih Yuan Lu President, General Manager & Director
Yan Kun Su Independent Director
Chiang Kao Independent Director
Chiu Fang Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MACRONIX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.-6.15%2 639
NVIDIA CORPORATION127.90%742 610
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.21%557 823
BROADCOM INC.27.65%230 061
INTEL CORPORATION2.21%207 092
QUALCOMM, INC.7.02%182 594