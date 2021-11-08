Macronix Announces Consolidated Net Sales of NT$5.715 Billion for October 2021

​Hsinchu, Taiwan, November 8, 2021- Macronix International Co., Ltd. (TSE: 2337) today announced the unaudited consolidated net sales for October 2021 were NT$5.715 billion, an increase of 0.6% from the previous month of NT$5.679 billion. Compared to the same period of NT$3.841 billion in 2020, the consolidated net sales of October increased 48.8% in 2021.

Accumulated consolidated net sales for January to October 2021 were NT$41.743 billion, an increase of 24.7% compared to the same period of NT$33.485 billion in 2020.Media Contact：Michelle ChangDirectorCorporate Communication OfficeMacronix International Co., Ltd.TEL: 886-3-578-6688 ext. 71233Email: michellechang@mxic.com.tw​