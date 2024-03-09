Page Content

​Hsinchu, Taiwan, March 7, 2024 - Macronix International Co., Ltd. (TSE: 2337) today announced the unaudited consolidated net sales for February 2024 were NT$1.733 billion, a decrease of 9.5% from the previous month of NT$1.914 billion. Compared to the same period of NT$2.069 billion in 2023, the consolidated net sales of February decreased 16.2% in 2024.

Accumulated consolidated net sales for January to February 2024 were NT$3.647 billion, a decrease of 14.8% compared to the same period of NT$4.280 billion in 2023.







Media Contact：

Michelle Chang

Director

Corporate Communication Office

Macronix International Co., Ltd.

TEL: 886-3-578-6688 ext. 71233

Mobile: 886-933310870

Email: michellechang@mxic.com.tw