Macronix International : Announces Consolidated Net Sales of NT$1.733 Billion for February 2024
March 09, 2024 at 07:02 am EST
Share
News
Events
Print
Macronix Announces Consolidated Net Sales of NT$1.733 Billion for February 2024
Date: 2024/03/07
Page Content
Hsinchu, Taiwan, March 7, 2024 - Macronix International Co., Ltd. (TSE: 2337) today announced the unaudited consolidated net sales for February 2024 were NT$1.733 billion, a decrease of 9.5% from the previous month of NT$1.914 billion. Compared to the same period of NT$2.069 billion in 2023, the consolidated net sales of February decreased 16.2% in 2024.
Accumulated consolidated net sales for January to February 2024 were NT$3.647 billion, a decrease of 14.8% compared to the same period of NT$4.280 billion in 2023.
Media Contact：
Michelle Chang
Director
Corporate Communication Office
Macronix International Co., Ltd.
TEL: 886-3-578-6688 ext. 71233
Mobile: 886-933310870
Email: michellechang@mxic.com.tw
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Macronix International Co. Ltd. published this content on
07 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
09 March 2024 12:01:06 UTC.
MACRONIX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD. is a Taiwan-based company principally engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of integrated circuits (ICs) and memory chips. The Company mainly provides non-volatile memory ICs, including mask read only memory (ROM) products and Xtra ROM products, as well as NOR flash products and NAND flash products. The Company is also engaged in the provision of wafer foundry services, including sub-micron logic processing, high-pressure complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) processing, embedded ROM processing and other services. The Company distributes its products within the domestic market and to overseas markets, including Japan, America, Europe and the rest of Asia.