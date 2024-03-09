News
Macronix Announces Consolidated Net Sales of NT$1.733 Billion for February 2024

Date: 2024/03/07

​Hsinchu, Taiwan, March 7, 2024 - Macronix International Co., Ltd. (TSE: 2337) today announced the unaudited consolidated net sales for February 2024 were NT$1.733 billion, a decrease of 9.5% from the previous month of NT$1.914 billion. Compared to the same period of NT$2.069 billion in 2023, the consolidated net sales of February decreased 16.2% in 2024.

Accumulated consolidated net sales for January to February 2024 were NT$3.647 billion, a decrease of 14.8% compared to the same period of NT$4.280 billion in 2023.



