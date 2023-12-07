MACRONIX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD. is a Taiwan-based company principally engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of integrated circuits (ICs) and memory chips. The Company mainly provides non-volatile memory ICs, including mask read only memory (ROM) products and Xtra ROM products, as well as NOR flash products and NAND flash products. The Company is also engaged in the provision of wafer foundry services, including sub-micron logic processing, high-pressure complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) processing, embedded ROM processing and other services. The Company distributes its products within the domestic market and to overseas markets, including Japan, America, Europe and the rest of Asia.

Sector Semiconductors