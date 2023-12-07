Official MACRONIX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD. press release
December 07, 2023 at 01:09 am EST
Macronix Announces Consolidated Net Sales of NT$1.809 Billion for November 2023
Date: 2023/12/07
Hsinchu, Taiwan, December 7, 2023 - Macronix International Co., Ltd. (TSE: 2337) today announced the unaudited consolidated net sales for November 2023 were NT$1.809 billion, a decrease of 16.5% from the previous month of NT$2.166 billion.
Compared to the same period of NT$2.765 billion in 2022, the consolidated net sales of November decreased 34.6% in 2023.
Accumulated consolidated net sales for January to November 2023 were NT$25.791 billion, a decrease of 36.9% compared to the same period of NT$40.905 billion in 2022.
Media Contact：
Michelle Chang
Director
Corporate Communication Office
Macronix International Co., Ltd.
TEL: 886-3-578-6688 ext. 71233
Mobile: 886-933310870
Email: michellechang@mxic.com.tw
Macronix International Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2023 06:08:18 UTC.
MACRONIX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD. is a Taiwan-based company principally engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of integrated circuits (ICs) and memory chips. The Company mainly provides non-volatile memory ICs, including mask read only memory (ROM) products and Xtra ROM products, as well as NOR flash products and NAND flash products. The Company is also engaged in the provision of wafer foundry services, including sub-micron logic processing, high-pressure complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) processing, embedded ROM processing and other services. The Company distributes its products within the domestic market and to overseas markets, including Japan, America, Europe and the rest of Asia.