Macronix Announces Consolidated Net Sales of NT$2.140 Billion for June 2023
Date: 2023/07/07
Hsinchu, Taiwan, July 7, 2023 - Macronix International Co., Ltd. (TSE: 2337) today announced the unaudited consolidated net sales for June 2023 were NT$2.140 billion, a decrease of 6.2% from the previous month of NT$2.281 billion. Compared to the same period of NT$3.912 billion in 2022, the consolidated net sales of June decreased 45.3% in 2023.
Accumulated consolidated net sales for January to June 2023 were NT$14.533 billion, a decrease of 36.6% compared to the same period of NT$22.938 billion in 2022.
Media Contact：
Michelle Chang
Director
Corporate Communication Office
Macronix International Co., Ltd.
TEL: 886-3-578-6688 ext. 71233
Mobile: 886-933310870
Email: michellechang@mxic.com.tw
