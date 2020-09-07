Log in
Macronix International : Announces Consolidated Net Sales of NT$3.154 Billion for August 2020

09/07/2020 | 02:10am EDT

Hsinchu, Taiwan, September 7, 2020 - Macronix International Co., Ltd. (TSE: 2337) today announced the unaudited consolidated net sales for August 2020 were NT$3.154 billion and an increase of 0.5% from the previous month of NT$3.139 billion in 2020. Compared to the same period of NT$3.791 billion in 2019, the consolidated net sales of August decreased 16.8% in 2020.

Accumulated consolidated net sales for January to August 2020 were NT$24.980 billion, an increase of 22.8% compared to the same period of NT$20.334 billion in 2019.

Media Contact：
Michelle Chang
Director
Corporate Communication Office
Macronix International Co., Ltd.
TEL: 886-3-578-6688 ext. 71233
Email: michellechang@mxic.com.tw

Disclaimer

Macronix International Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2020 06:09:02 UTC
EPS Revisions
