Macronix International : Announces Consolidated Net Sales of NT$3.154 Billion for August 2020

Hsinchu, Taiwan, September 7, 2020 - Macronix International Co., Ltd. (TSE: 2337) today announced the unaudited consolidated net sales for August 2020 were NT$3.154 billion and an increase of 0.5% from the previous month of NT$3.139 billion in 2020. Compared to the same period of NT$3.791 billion in 2019, the consolidated net sales of August decreased 16.8% in 2020.
Accumulated consolidated net sales for January to August 2020 were NT$24.980 billion, an increase of 22.8% compared to the same period of NT$20.334 billion in 2019.
