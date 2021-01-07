Macronix International : Announces Consolidated Net Sales of NT$3.306 Billion for December 2020

Hsinchu, Taiwan, January 7, 2021 - Macronix International Co., Ltd. (TSE: 2337) today announced the unaudited consolidated net sales for December 2020 were NT$3.306 billion, an increase of 9.9% from the previous month of NT$3.010 billion in 2020. Compared to the same period of NT$2.663 billion in 2019, the consolidated net sales of December increased 24.2% in 2020.
Accumulated consolidated net sales for January to December 2020 were NT$39.801 billion, an increase of 13.7% compared to the same period of NT$34.995 billion in 2019.
