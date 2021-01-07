Log in
MACRONIX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.

MACRONIX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.

(2337)
Macronix International : Announces Consolidated Net Sales of NT$3.306 Billion for December 2020

01/07/2021
Hsinchu, Taiwan, January 7, 2021 - Macronix International Co., Ltd. (TSE: 2337) today announced the unaudited consolidated net sales for December 2020 were NT$3.306 billion, an increase of 9.9% from the previous month of NT$3.010 billion in 2020. Compared to the same period of NT$2.663 billion in 2019, the consolidated net sales of December increased 24.2% in 2020.

Accumulated consolidated net sales for January to December 2020 were NT$39.801 billion, an increase of 13.7% compared to the same period of NT$34.995 billion in 2019.

Media Contact：
Michelle Chang
Director
Corporate Communication Office
Macronix International Co., Ltd.
TEL: 886-3-578-6688 ext. 71233
Email: michellechang@mxic.com.tw

Disclaimer

Macronix International Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 06:21:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 39 415 M 1 410 M 1 410 M
Net income 2020 5 375 M 192 M 192 M
Net Debt 2020 4 148 M 148 M 148 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
Yield 2020 2,48%
Capitalization 72 690 M 2 593 M 2 600 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,95x
EV / Sales 2021 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 5 530
Free-Float 97,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Miin Chyou Wu Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Spokesman
Chih Yuan Lu President, General Manager & Director
Tun Hsing Yu Director, Chief Marketing Officer & Senior VP
Cheng-I Fang Director
Ful Long Ni Director & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MACRONIX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.-7.33%2 593
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED3.58%502 387
NVIDIA CORPORATION-3.37%331 902
INTEL CORPORATION1.59%207 400
BROADCOM INC.-2.83%174 114
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED0.06%172 398
