  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Macronix International Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2337   TW0002337003

MACRONIX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.

(2337)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-04
33.05 TWD   +2.80%
02:14aMACRONIX INTERNATIONAL : Announces Consolidated Net Sales of NT$3.604 Billion for July 2022
PU
07/27Macronix International Optimistic on H2 Revenue
MT
07/27Macronix International Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Summary 
Summary

Macronix International : Announces Consolidated Net Sales of NT$3.604 Billion for July 2022

08/08/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Macronix Announces Consolidated Net Sales of NT$3.604 Billion for July 2022

Date: 2022/08/08

Page Content

​Hsinchu, Taiwan, August 8, 2022 - Macronix International Co., Ltd. (TSE: 2337) today announced the unaudited consolidated net sales for July 2022 were NT$3.604 billion, a decrease of 7.9% from the previous month of NT$3.912 billion. Compared to the same period of NT$4.283 billion in 2021, the consolidated net sales of July decreased 15.9% in 2022.

Accumulated consolidated net sales for January to July 2022 were NT$26.542 billion, an increase of 4.8% compared to the same period of NT$25.337 billion in 2021.

Media Contact：
Michelle Chang
Director
Corporate Communication Office
Macronix International Co., Ltd.
TEL: 886-3-578-6688 ext. 71233
Mobile: 886-933310870
Email: michellechang@mxic.com.tw

Disclaimer

Macronix International Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 06:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 49 716 M 1 656 M 1 656 M
Net income 2022 11 341 M 378 M 378 M
Net cash 2022 2 812 M 93,7 M 93,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,41x
Yield 2022 6,38%
Capitalization 61 275 M 2 041 M 2 041 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 5 530
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart MACRONIX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Macronix International Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACRONIX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 33,05 TWD
Average target price 43,85 TWD
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miin Chyou Wu Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Spokesman
Chih Yuan Lu President, General Manager & Director
Yan Kun Su Independent Director
Chiang Kao Independent Director
Chiu Fang Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MACRONIX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.-21.68%2 041
NVIDIA CORPORATION-35.44%475 487
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-16.10%445 631
BROADCOM INC.-17.13%222 681
QUALCOMM, INC.-17.86%168 686
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-2.21%168 396