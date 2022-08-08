Macronix International : Announces Consolidated Net Sales of NT$3.604 Billion for July 2022

Page Content

​Hsinchu, Taiwan, August 8, 2022 - Macronix International Co., Ltd. (TSE: 2337) today announced the unaudited consolidated net sales for July 2022 were NT$3.604 billion, a decrease of 7.9% from the previous month of NT$3.912 billion. Compared to the same period of NT$4.283 billion in 2021, the consolidated net sales of July decreased 15.9% in 2022.



Accumulated consolidated net sales for January to July 2022 were NT$26.542 billion, an increase of 4.8% compared to the same period of NT$25.337 billion in 2021.



Media Contact：

Michelle Chang

Director

Corporate Communication Office

Macronix International Co., Ltd.

TEL: 886-3-578-6688 ext. 71233

Mobile: 886-933310870

Email: michellechang@mxic.com.tw