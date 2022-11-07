Macronix International : Announces Consolidated Net Sales of NT$3.730 Billion for October 2022

Page Content

Hsinchu, Taiwan, November 7, 2022 - Macronix International Co., Ltd. (TSE: 2337) today announced the unaudited consolidated net sales for October 2022 were NT$3.730 billion, a decrease of 9.9% from the previous month of NT$4.140 billion. Compared to the same period of NT$5.715 billion in 2021, the consolidated net sales of October decreased 34.7% in 2022.Accumulated consolidated net sales for January to October 2022 were NT$38.140 billion, a decrease of 8.6% compared to the same period of NT$41.743 billion in 2021.Media Contact：Michelle ChangDirectorCorporate Communication OfficeMacronix International Co., Ltd.TEL: 886-3-578-6688 ext. 71233Mobile: 886-933310870Email: michellechang@mxic.com.tw​

