    2337   TW0002337003

MACRONIX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.

(2337)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-03
31.00 TWD   +1.47%
01:12aMacronix International : Announces Consolidated Net Sales of NT$3.730 Billion for October 2022
PU
10/27Macronix International to Cut Capital Sepnding by Up to 29%
MT
10/26Macronix International Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Macronix International : Announces Consolidated Net Sales of NT$3.730 Billion for October 2022

11/07/2022
Macronix Announces Consolidated Net Sales of NT$3.730 Billion for October 2022

Date: 2022/11/07

Hsinchu, Taiwan, November 7, 2022 - Macronix International Co., Ltd. (TSE: 2337) today announced the unaudited consolidated net sales for October 2022 were NT$3.730 billion, a decrease of 9.9% from the previous month of NT$4.140 billion. Compared to the same period of NT$5.715 billion in 2021, the consolidated net sales of October decreased 34.7% in 2022.

Accumulated consolidated net sales for January to October 2022 were NT$38.140 billion, a decrease of 8.6% compared to the same period of NT$41.743 billion in 2021.

Media Contact：
Michelle Chang
Director
Corporate Communication Office
Macronix International Co., Ltd.
TEL: 886-3-578-6688 ext. 71233
Mobile: 886-933310870
Email: michellechang@mxic.com.tw​

Macronix International Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 06:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 46 294 M 1 444 M 1 444 M
Net income 2022 9 373 M 292 M 292 M
Net cash 2022 3 517 M 110 M 110 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,11x
Yield 2022 5,97%
Capitalization 57 472 M 1 792 M 1 792 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
EV / Sales 2023 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 5 530
Free-Float 95,2%
Managers and Directors
Miin Chyou Wu Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Spokesman
Chih Yuan Lu President, General Manager & Director
Yan Kun Su Independent Director
Chiang Kao Independent Director
Chiu Fang Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MACRONIX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.-26.54%1 792
NVIDIA CORPORATION-51.87%352 343
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-37.89%308 926
BROADCOM INC.-30.07%188 450
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-13.70%147 617
QUALCOMM, INC.-41.66%119 599