    2337   TW0002337003

MACRONIX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.

(2337)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-23
34.25 TWD   +1.63%
05:08aMacronix International : Announces First Quarter 2023 Results
PU
04/07Macronix International : Announces Consolidated Net Sales of NT$2.823 Billion for March 2023
PU
03/07Macronix International : Announces Consolidated Net Sales of NT$2.069 Billion for February 2023
PU
Macronix International : Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

04/25/2023 | 05:08am EDT
Macronix Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

Date: 2023/04/25

Page Content
Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. - Macronix International Co., Ltd. (TSEC: 2337) today announced the reviewed financial results for the first quarter ended Mar. 31, 2023. All numbers were prepared in compliance with the TIFRS on a consolidated basis.

Summary of the First Quarter 2023(below, "this quarter"):
• Net sales was NT$7,104 million (US$234.3 million).
• Gross profit was NT$1,786 million (US$58.9 million) with 25.1% gross margin.
• Operating loss was NT$ 439 million (US$ 14.5 million) with -6.2% operating margin.
• Net loss was NT$ 355 million (US$11.7 million).
• EPS was NT$ -0.19 (US$-0.01); Book Value Per Share was NT$28.38.

This Quarter Financial Highlights:
Net Sales
The Company announced this quarter net sales of NT$7,104 million (US$234.3 million), a decrease of 22% sequentially and a decrease of 39% year-over-year.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin
Gross profit and Gross margin for this quarter was NT$1,786 million (US$58.9 million) and 25.1%, respectively. Gross profit was decreased 42% sequentially and decreased 68% year-over-year.

Operating Income and Operating Margin
Operating loss and Operating margin for this quarter was NT$ 439 million (US$14.5 million) and -6.2%. Operating income was decreased of 158% sequentially and a decrease 114% year-over-year.

Net Income and EPS
Net loss after tax was NT$ 355 million (US$ 11.7 million).
EPS was NT$-0.19 (US$-0.01).
For this quarter, the book value was NT$28.38 per share.

This Quarter Sales breakdown



Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income



Safe Harbor Statement

The statement contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the results of operation, financial condition and current expectation. The forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.
Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the impact of competitive products and pricing, timely design acceptance by our customers, timely introduction of new technologies, ability to ramp new products into volume, industry wide shifts in supply and demand for semiconductor products, industry overcapacity, availability of manufacturing capacity, financial stability in end markets, and other risks.
The forward-looking statements in this release reflect the current belief of Macronix as of the date of this release and Macronix undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements for events or circumstances that occur subsequent to such date



About Macronix International Co., Ltd.

Macronix, a leading integrated device manufacturer in the Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) market, provides a full range of NOR Flash, NAND Flash, and ROM products. With its world-class R&D and manufacturing capability, Macronix continues to deliver high-quality, innovative and performance driven products to its customers in the consumer, communication, computing, automotive, networking and other segment markets.
For more information, please visit the Macronix's website: www.macronix.com



Contacts:
Vincent Jhao
Macronix International Co., Ltd.
Investor Relations
+886-3-578-6688 ext. 76632
vincentjhao@mxic.com.tw



Attachments

Disclaimer

Macronix International Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 09:07:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 35 359 M 1 153 M 1 153 M
Net income 2023 3 679 M 120 M 120 M
Net Debt 2023 7 068 M 230 M 230 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,2x
Yield 2023 2,55%
Capitalization 63 495 M 2 070 M 2 070 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,00x
EV / Sales 2024 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 5 530
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart MACRONIX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Macronix International Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACRONIX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 34,25 TWD
Average target price 38,75 TWD
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miin Chyou Wu Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Spokesman
Chih Yuan Lu President, General Manager & Director
Yan Kun Su Independent Director
Chiang Kao Independent Director
Chiu Fang Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MACRONIX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.1.48%2 070
NVIDIA CORPORATION85.04%666 856
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.04%428 727
BROADCOM INC.13.49%264 555
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.46%159 402
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.35.20%140 936
