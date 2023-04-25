Macronix International : Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

Page Content

Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. - Macronix International Co., Ltd. (TSEC: 2337) today announced the reviewed financial results for the first quarter ended Mar. 31, 2023. All numbers were prepared in compliance with the TIFRS on a consolidated basis.





Summary of the First Quarter 2023(below, "this quarter"):



• Net sales was NT$7,104 million (US$234.3 million).

• Gross profit was NT$1,786 million (US$58.9 million) with 25.1% gross margin.

• Operating loss was NT$ 439 million (US$ 14.5 million) with -6.2% operating margin.

• Net loss was NT$ 355 million (US$11.7 million).

• EPS was NT$ -0.19 (US$-0.01); Book Value Per Share was NT$28.38.





This Quarter Financial Highlights:

Net Sales

The Company announced this quarter net sales of NT$7,104 million (US$234.3 million), a decrease of 22% sequentially and a decrease of 39% year-over-year.





Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit and Gross margin for this quarter was NT$1,786 million (US$58.9 million) and 25.1%, respectively. Gross profit was decreased 42% sequentially and decreased 68% year-over-year.





Operating Income and Operating Margin

Operating loss and Operating margin for this quarter was NT$ 439 million (US$14.5 million) and -6.2%. Operating income was decreased of 158% sequentially and a decrease 114% year-over-year.





Net Income and EPS

Net loss after tax was NT$ 355 million (US$ 11.7 million).

EPS was NT$-0.19 (US$-0.01).

For this quarter, the book value was NT$28.38 per share.





This Quarter Sales breakdown















Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income











Safe Harbor Statement

The statement contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the results of operation, financial condition and current expectation. The forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the impact of competitive products and pricing, timely design acceptance by our customers, timely introduction of new technologies, ability to ramp new products into volume, industry wide shifts in supply and demand for semiconductor products, industry overcapacity, availability of manufacturing capacity, financial stability in end markets, and other risks. The forward-looking statements in this release reflect the current belief of Macronix as of the date of this release and Macronix undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements for events or circumstances that occur subsequent to such date





About Macronix International Co., Ltd.

Macronix, a leading integrated device manufacturer in the Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) market, provides a full range of NOR Flash, NAND Flash, and ROM products. With its world-class R&D and manufacturing capability, Macronix continues to deliver high-quality, innovative and performance driven products to its customers in the consumer, communication, computing, automotive, networking and other segment markets. For more information, please visit the Macronix's website: www.macronix.com





Contacts: Vincent Jhao Macronix International Co., Ltd. Investor Relations +886-3-578-6688 ext. 76632 vincentjhao@mxic.com.tw







