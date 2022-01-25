Macronix International : Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

​​​Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. - Macronix International Co., Ltd. (TSEC: 2337) today announced the unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021. All numbers were prepared in compliance with the TIFRS on a consolidated basis.

Net sales was NT$14,545 million (US$523.9 million).

Gross profit was NT$6,863 million (US$247.2 million) with 47.2% gross margin.

Operating income was NT$4,094 million (US$147.5 million) with 28.1% operating margin.

Income before tax was NT$4,041 million (US$145.6 million); net income was NT$3,692 million (US$133.0 million).

EPS was NT$2.00; book value per share was NT$25.20.

Summary of the Fourth Quarter 2021(below, "this quarter"):The Company announced this quarter net sales of NT$14,545 million (US$523.9 million), a decrease of 3% sequentially and an increase of 43% year-over-year.Gross profit and Gross margin for this quarter was NT$6,863 million (US$247.2 million) and 47.2%, respectively. Gross profit was increased 7% sequentially and increased 109% year-over-year.Operating expenses for this quarter were NT$2,769 million (US$99.7 million), a decrease of 5% sequentially and an increase of 50% year-over-year. Operating income for this quarter was NT$4,094 million (US$147.5 million), an increase of 17% sequentially and an increase 185% year-over-year.For this quarter, income before taxes was NT$4,041 million (US$145.6 million), a decrease of 34% sequentially and an increase of 199% year-over-year.For this quarter, the income tax expense was NT$349 million (US$12.6 million), the net income after tax was NT$3,692 million (US$133.0 million).EPS was NT$2.00 (US$0.07).For this quarter, the book value was NT$25.20 per share.As of Dec. 31, 2021, the debt-to-asset ratio was 39.1% which was lower than 41.6% on Sep. 30, 2021.As of Dec. 31, 2021, the Company had NT$18,565 million (US$670.7 million) in cash and cash equivalents.As of Dec. 31, 2021, net inventory was NT$13,156 million (US$475.3 million), compared to NT$13,313 million on Sep. 30, 2021, a decrease of NT$157 million.As of Dec. 31, 2021, the total liabilities was NT$29,983 million (US$1,083.2 million), compared to NT$30,662 million on Sep. 30, 2021, a decrease of NT$679 million；Shareholders' equity was NT$46,725 million (US$1,688.0 million).Depreciation and amortization expenses were NT$1,106 million (US$39.8 million) for this quarter. Net cash flow from operating activities was NT$7,043 million (US$253.7 million) for this quarter. Capital expenditure for this quarter was NT$2,542 million (US$91.6 million) mainly for the procurement of facility and production equipment.NAND Flash, NOR Flash and ROM represent 14%, 52% and 28% of the Net Sales RespectivelyNAND Flash products accounted for 14% of net sales for this quarter, a sequential decrease of 11% and an increase of 125% year-over-year.NOR Flash products accounted for 52% of net sales for this quarter, a sequential decrease of 2% and an increase of 100% year-over-year.ROM revenue accounted for 28% of net sales for this quarter, a sequential decrease of 2% and a decrease of 11% year-over-year.FBG products accounted for 6% of net sales for this quarter, a sequential increase of 7% and an increase of 1% year-over-year.

Consolidated Condensed Cash flow