Macronix International : Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

01/25/2022 | 03:17am EST
​​​Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. - Macronix International Co., Ltd. (TSEC: 2337) today announced the unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021. All numbers were prepared in compliance with the TIFRS on a consolidated basis.


Summary of the Fourth Quarter 2021(below, "this quarter"):
  • Net sales was NT$14,545 million (US$523.9 million).
  • Gross profit was NT$6,863 million (US$247.2 million) with 47.2% gross margin.
  • Operating income was NT$4,094 million (US$147.5 million) with 28.1% operating margin.
  • Income before tax was NT$4,041 million (US$145.6 million); net income was NT$3,692 million (US$133.0 million).
  • EPS was NT$2.00; book value per share was NT$25.20.

This Quarter Financial Highlights :
Net SalesThe Company announced this quarter net sales of NT$14,545 million (US$523.9 million), a decrease of 3% sequentially and an increase of 43% year-over-year.
Gross Profit and Gross MarginGross profit and Gross margin for this quarter was NT$6,863 million (US$247.2 million) and 47.2%, respectively. Gross profit was increased 7% sequentially and increased 109% year-over-year.
Operating Expenses and Operating IncomeOperating expenses for this quarter were NT$2,769 million (US$99.7 million), a decrease of 5% sequentially and an increase of 50% year-over-year. Operating income for this quarter was NT$4,094 million (US$147.5 million), an increase of 17% sequentially and an increase 185% year-over-year.
Net Income and EPSFor this quarter, income before taxes was NT$4,041 million (US$145.6 million), a decrease of 34% sequentially and an increase of 199% year-over-year.For this quarter, the income tax expense was NT$349 million (US$12.6 million), the net income after tax was NT$3,692 million (US$133.0 million).EPS was NT$2.00 (US$0.07).For this quarter, the book value was NT$25.20 per share.
Current assets and cash flowAs of Dec. 31, 2021, the debt-to-asset ratio was 39.1% which was lower than 41.6% on Sep. 30, 2021.As of Dec. 31, 2021, the Company had NT$18,565 million (US$670.7 million) in cash and cash equivalents.As of Dec. 31, 2021, net inventory was NT$13,156 million (US$475.3 million), compared to NT$13,313 million on Sep. 30, 2021, a decrease of NT$157 million.As of Dec. 31, 2021, the total liabilities was NT$29,983 million (US$1,083.2 million), compared to NT$30,662 million on Sep. 30, 2021, a decrease of NT$679 million；Shareholders' equity was NT$46,725 million (US$1,688.0 million).Depreciation and amortization expenses were NT$1,106 million (US$39.8 million) for this quarter. Net cash flow from operating activities was NT$7,043 million (US$253.7 million) for this quarter. Capital expenditure for this quarter was NT$2,542 million (US$91.6 million) mainly for the procurement of facility and production equipment.
This Quarter Business HighlightsNAND Flash, NOR Flash and ROM represent 14%, 52% and 28% of the Net Sales RespectivelyNAND Flash products accounted for 14% of net sales for this quarter, a sequential decrease of 11% and an increase of 125% year-over-year.NOR Flash products accounted for 52% of net sales for this quarter, a sequential decrease of 2% and an increase of 100% year-over-year.ROM revenue accounted for 28% of net sales for this quarter, a sequential decrease of 2% and a decrease of 11% year-over-year.FBG products accounted for 6% of net sales for this quarter, a sequential increase of 7% and an increase of 1% year-over-year.

Consolidated Condensed Cash flow

For details, please refer to the audited financial reports of 4Q21.
Safe Harbor Statement
The statement contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the results of operation, financial condition and current expectation. The forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the impact of competitive products and pricing, timely design acceptance by our customers, timely introduction of new technologies, ability to ramp new products into volume, industry wide shifts in supply and demand for semiconductor products, industry overcapacity, availability of manufacturing capacity, financial stability in end markets, and other risks.The forward-looking statements in this release reflect the current belief of Macronix as of the date of this release and Macronix undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements for events or circumstances that occur subsequent to such date

About Macronix International Co., Ltd.
Macronix, a leading integrated device manufacturer in the Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) market, provides a full range of NOR Flash, NAND Flash, and ROM products. With its world-class R&D and manufacturing capability, Macronix continues to deliver high-quality, innovative and performance driven products to its customers in the consumer, communication, computing, automotive, networking and other segment markets.
For more information, please visit the Macronix's website: www.macronix.com
Contacts:
Jacky Chen
Macronix International Co., Ltd.
Finance Center / Investor Relations
+03 578 6688 ext. 76632
jackybchen@mxic.com.tw

Disclaimer

Macronix International Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2022 08:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
