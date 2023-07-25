Page Content

Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. - Macronix International Co., Ltd. (TSEC: 2337) today announced the reviewed financial results for the second quarter ended Jun. 30, 2023. All numbers were prepared in compliance with the TIFRS on a consolidated basis.





Summary of the Second Quarter 2023(below, "this quarter"):

Net sales was NT$7,429 million (US$240.6 million).

Gross profit was NT$2,103 million (US$68.1 million) with 28.3% gross margin.

Operating loss was NT$ 166million (US$ 5.4 million) with -2.2% operating margin.

Net income was NT$ 71 million (US$2.3 million).



EPS was NT$0.04; Book Value per Share was NT$26.70.





This Quarter Financial Highlights:

Net Sales

The Company announced this quarter net sales of NT$7,429 million (US$240.6 million), an increase of 5% sequentially and a decrease of 34% year-over-year.





Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit and Gross margin for this quarter was NT$2,103 million (US$68.1 million) and 28.3%, respectively. Gross profit was increased 18% sequentially and decreased 62% year-over-year.





Operating Income and Operating Margin

Operating loss and Operating margin for this quarter was NT$ 166 million (US$5.4 million) and -2.2%. Operating loss was decreased of 62% sequentially and a decrease 106% year-over-year.





Net Income and EPS

Net income after tax was NT$ 71 million (US$ 2.3 million).

EPS was NT$0.04.

For this quarter, the book value was NT$26.70 per share.











This Quarter Sales Breakdown



















Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income



​



ppt: percentage points

For details, please refer to the reviewed financial reports of 2Q23.

















Safe Harbor Statement





The statement contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the results of operation, financial condition and current expectation. The forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the impact of competitive products and pricing, timely design acceptance by our customers, timely introduction of new technologies, ability to ramp new products into volume, industry wide shifts in supply and demand for semiconductor products, industry overcapacity, availability of manufacturing capacity, financial stability in end markets, and other risks.

The forward-looking statements in this release reflect the current belief of Macronix as of the date of this release and Macronix undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements for events or circumstances that occur subsequent to such date













About Macronix International Co., Ltd.





Macronix, a leading integrated device manufacturer in the Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) market, provides a full range of NOR Flash, NAND Flash, and ROM products. With its world-class R&D and manufacturing capability, Macronix continues to deliver high-quality, innovative and performance driven products to its customers in the consumer, communication, computing, automotive, networking and other segment markets.

For more information, please visit the Macronix's website: www.macronix.com













