  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Macronix International Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2337   TW0002337003

MACRONIX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.

(2337)
  Report
Macronix International : The 16th Meeting of the 11th Terms of Macronix's Board of Directors approved the capital expenditure budget

12/28/2021
Today's Information

Provided by: MACRONIX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/28 Time of announcement 17:12:19
Subject 
 The 16th Meeting of the 11th Terms of Macronix's
Board of Directors approved the capital expenditure budget
Date of events 2021/12/28 To which item it meets paragraph 15
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or
shareholders meeting:2021/12/28
2.Content of the investment plan:2022 ordinary capital expenditures
3.Projected monetary amount of the investment:NT$1.705 billion
4.Projected date of the investment:The investment will be proceeded from the
first quarter of 2022.
5.Source of capital funds:The Company��s own funds and bank loans.
6.Specific purpose:For the Company��s business needs
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Macronix International Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 09:16:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
