Macronix International : The 16th Meeting of the 11th Terms of Macronix's Board of Directors approved the capital expenditure budget

Statement

1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or shareholders meeting:2021/12/28 2.Content of the investment plan:2022 ordinary capital expenditures 3.Projected monetary amount of the investment:NT$1.705 billion 4.Projected date of the investment:The investment will be proceeded from the first quarter of 2022. 5.Source of capital funds:The Company��s own funds and bank loans. 6.Specific purpose:For the Company��s business needs 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None