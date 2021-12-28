Macronix International : The 16th Meeting of the 11th Terms of Macronix's Board of Directors approved the capital expenditure budget
12/28/2021 | 04:17am EST
Provided by: MACRONIX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/12/28
Time of announcement
17:12:19
Subject
The 16th Meeting of the 11th Terms of Macronix's
Board of Directors approved the capital expenditure budget
Date of events
2021/12/28
To which item it meets
paragraph 15
Statement
1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or
shareholders meeting:2021/12/28
2.Content of the investment plan:2022 ordinary capital expenditures
3.Projected monetary amount of the investment:NT$1.705 billion
4.Projected date of the investment:The investment will be proceeded from the
first quarter of 2022.
5.Source of capital funds:The Company��s own funds and bank loans.
6.Specific purpose:For the Company��s business needs
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
