Macronix International : The 16th Meeting of the 11th Terms of Macronix's Board of Directors approved the year 2022 donation to Macronix Education Foundation

The 16th Meeting of the 11th Terms of Macronix's Board of Directors approved the year 2022 donation to Macronix Education Foundation
12/28/2021
Provided by: MACRONIX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
2
2021/12/28
17:12:41
The 16th Meeting of the 11th Terms of Macronix's
Board of Directors approved the year 2022 donation to
Macronix Education Foundation
2021/12/28
paragraph 43
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/28
2.Reason for the donation:For the support of the year 2022 activities of
Macronix Education Foundation
3.Total amount of the donation:NT$21,158,000
4.Counterparty to the donation:Macronix Education Foundation
5.Relationship with the Company:The Foundation was established by the
Company.
6.Name and resume of independent director(s) that expressed an objection or
qualified opinion:None
7.Objection or qualified opinion by the aforementioned independent
director(s):None
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
