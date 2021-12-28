Macronix International : The 16th Meeting of the 11th Terms of Macronix's Board of Directors approved the year 2022 donation to Macronix Education Foundation

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/28 2.Reason for the donation:For the support of the year 2022 activities of Macronix Education Foundation 3.Total amount of the donation:NT$21,158,000 4.Counterparty to the donation:Macronix Education Foundation 5.Relationship with the Company:The Foundation was established by the Company. 6.Name and resume of independent director(s) that expressed an objection or qualified opinion:None 7.Objection or qualified opinion by the aforementioned independent director(s):None 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None