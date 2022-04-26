Macronix International : The 19th Meeting of the 11th Terms of Macronix's Board of Directors approved the record date of the cancelled underlying shares of employees' RSA

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/26 2.Reason for capital reduction: For the Company's redemption and cancellation of the underlying shares of employees' Restricted Stock Awards ("RSA") triggered by vesting failures. 3.Amount of capital reduction:NT$510,000 4.Cancelled shares:51,000 shares 5.Capital reduction percentage:0.003% 6.Share capital after capital reduction:NT$18,559,257,830 7.Scheduled date of the shareholders meeting:NA 8.Estimated no.of listed common shares after issuance of new shares upon capital reduction:NA 9.Estimated ratio of listed common shares after issuance of new shares upon capital reduction to outstanding common shares:NA 10.Please explain any countermeasures for lower circulation in shareholding if the aforesaid estimated no.of listed common shares upon capital reduction does not reach 60 million and the percentage does not reach 25%:NA 11.The record date for capital reduction:2022/04/26 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None