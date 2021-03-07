Log in
MACRONIX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.

Macronix International : Provides Advanced Ultra-High-Performance OctaBus Flash Memory to STMicroelectronics' Latest STM32 Microcontrollers

03/07/2021 | 10:19am EST
HSINCHU, Taiwan-March. 3rd, 2021 - Macronix International Co., Ltd. (TSE: 2337), a leading integrated device manufacturer in the non-volatile memory (NVM) market, today announced that STMicroelectronics (ST) is using Macronix OctaBus™ flash memory for several STM32 microcontroller (MCU) platforms, including the STM32H72x/73x, STM32L5 and the recently announced STM32U5. Macronix's MX25 OctaBus family is providing the high-performance memory on select STM32 Discovery Kits and Evaluation Boards.

'Finding an external memory solution that allows our STM32 devices to demonstrate the full range of their exceptional performance and features is key to the success of our industry-leading family of MCUs,' said Daniel Colonna, marketing director, Microcontroller Division, STMicroelectronics. 'By helping developers exploit the full capabilities of the STM32 MCUs, Macronix, with its OctaBus non-volatile memories, is a member of the ST Partner Program and a contributor to the extensive STM32 ecosystem.'

'We're pleased to continue our valuable partnership with STMicroelectronics and to deliver innovative solutions that unleash the exceptional performance of the wide STM32 offering,' said F.L. Ni, vice president of marketing at Macronix. 'STM32 family is designed to cover the full spectrum of performance, high memory integration and power savings for smart, connected products.'

The highly advanced STM32 devices embed up to two Octal SPI ports supporting the OctaBus interface, which comprises Macronix's octaflash 8 I/O NOR and OctaRAM™ memories. OctaBus memory devices have been designed to meet current and emerging trends of demanding applications that require extremely high performance, reliability and an enhanced user experience.

The MX25LM/UM OctaBus memories meet the growing demand for 'instant-on' performance and real-time system responsiveness for external memories in automotive, industrial and consumer applications. The ultra-high-performance OctaBus memory products can perform up to an operational frequency of 250MHz with 500MB/s read throughput, which is the industry's fastest. The OctaBus memory devices enable system architects to meet customers' demanding expectations for systems with a rich graphical user interface and achieve ultra-fast response times.

The MX25LW/UW OctaBus memory family has exceptional features for efficient management of over-the-air (OTA) software updates and data logging. Those features of the MX25LW/UW family are also a natural extension as execute-in-place (XIP) memory for STM32 MCUs. OctaBus memory offered in densities up to 2Gb can support the most advanced graphical user interfaces.

The STM32 family of 32-bit microcontrollers, based on the Arm® Cortex®-M processor, is designed to offer new degrees of freedom to MCU users. It offers products combining very high performance, real-time capabilities, digital signal processing, low-power / low-voltage operation, and connectivity, while maintaining full integration and ease of development.

About Macronix

Macronix, a leading integrated device manufacturer in the non-volatile memory (NVM) market, provides a full range of NOR Flash, NAND Flash, and ROM products. With its world-class R&D and manufacturing capability, Macronix continues to deliver high-quality, innovative and performance-driven products to its customers in the consumer, communication, computing, automotive, networking and other market segments. Find out more at www.macronix.com.

OctaBus and OctaRam are trademarks of Macronix International Co., Ltd.

Editorial contacts
Macronix HQ:
Michelle Chang
Director
Corporate Communication Office
Macronix International Co., LTD.
Tel: +886-3-578-6688 ext. 71233
Fax: +886-3-666-3169
Email: michellechang@mxic.com.tw

US:
Jerry Steach
CommonGround Communications (for Macronix)
Tel: +1-415-222-9996
Email: jsteach-cgc@att.net

Disclaimer

Macronix International Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2021 15:18:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
NameTitle
Miin Chyou Wu Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Spokesman
Chih Yuan Lu President, General Manager & Director
Yan Kun Su Independent Director
Chiang Kao Independent Director
Chiu Fang Chen Independent Director
