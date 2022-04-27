Macronix International : will attend the investor conference

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/04/28 2.Time of institutional investor conference:10:00 a.m. Taiwan Time 3.Location of institutional investor conference:Audio Web-cast conference 4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The Company will attend the "11th Taiwan CEO Week" held by TWSE and QIC to give investors the Company's published information. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None