Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Macronix International Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2337   TW0002337003

MACRONIX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.

(2337)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-25
38.00 TWD   -0.39%
03:25aMACRONIX INTERNATIONAL : will attend the investor conference
PU
04/26MACRONIX INTERNATIONAL : Related Information of the Company's 2022 Q1 Consolidated Financial Report
PU
04/26MACRONIX INTERNATIONAL : The 19th Meeting of the 11th Terms of Macronix's Board of Directors approved the record date of the cancelled underlying shares of employees' RSA
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Macronix International : will attend the investor conference

04/27/2022 | 03:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: MACRONIX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/27 Time of announcement 15:13:45
Subject 
 Macronix will attend the investor conference
Date of events 2022/04/28 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/04/28
2.Time of institutional investor conference:10:00 a.m. Taiwan Time
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Audio Web-cast conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The Company will attend the
"11th Taiwan CEO Week" held by TWSE and QIC to give investors the
Company's published information.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Macronix International Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 07:24:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MACRONIX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
03:25aMACRONIX INTERNATIONAL : will attend the investor conference
PU
04/26MACRONIX INTERNATIONAL : Related Information of the Company's 2022 Q1 Consolidated Financi..
PU
04/26MACRONIX INTERNATIONAL : The 19th Meeting of the 11th Terms of Macronix's Board of Directo..
PU
04/26MACRONIX INTERNATIONAL : Announces First Quarter 2022 Results
PU
04/26TRANSCRIPT : Macronix International Co., Ltd., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 26, 2022
CI
04/07MACRONIX INTERNATIONAL : Announces Consolidated Net Sales of NT$4.257 Billion for March 20..
PU
04/06MACRONIX INTERNATIONAL : will hold Q1'22 Quarterly Investor Conference
PU
03/24MACRONIX INTERNATIONAL : will attend the investor conference
PU
03/07MACRONIX INTERNATIONAL : Announces Consolidated Net Sales of NT$3.623 Billion for February..
PU
03/02MACRONIX INTERNATIONAL : will attend the investor conference
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 54 022 M 1 840 M 1 840 M
Net income 2022 10 982 M 374 M 374 M
Net Debt 2022 767 M 26,1 M 26,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,41x
Yield 2022 5,57%
Capitalization 70 453 M 2 399 M 2 399 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,32x
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 5 530
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart MACRONIX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Macronix International Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACRONIX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 38,00 TWD
Average target price 51,44 TWD
Spread / Average Target 35,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miin Chyou Wu Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Spokesman
Chih Yuan Lu President, General Manager & Director
Yan Kun Su Independent Director
Chiang Kao Independent Director
Chiu Fang Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MACRONIX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.-9.95%2 399
NVIDIA CORPORATION-36.12%498 349
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-11.22%483 680
BROADCOM INC.-15.83%240 020
INTEL CORPORATION-11.61%192 412
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-10.63%160 498