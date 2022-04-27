Macronix International : will attend the investor conference
04/27/2022 | 03:25am EDT
Provided by: MACRONIX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
Date of announcement
2022/04/27
Time of announcement
15:13:45
Subject
Macronix will attend the investor conference
Date of events
2022/04/28
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/04/28
2.Time of institutional investor conference:10:00 a.m. Taiwan Time
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Audio Web-cast conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The Company will attend the
"11th Taiwan CEO Week" held by TWSE and QIC to give investors the
Company's published information.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
