  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Macronix International Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2337   TW0002337003

MACRONIX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.

(2337)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-26
39.00 TWD   +1.04%
10:19aMACRONIX INTERNATIONAL : will attend the investor conference
PU
05/27MACRONIX INTERNATIONAL : The 1st Provisional Meeting of the 12th Terms of Macronix's Board of Directors appointed its Nomination Committee Members
PU
05/27MACRONIX INTERNATIONAL : The 1st Provisional Meeting of the 12th Terms of Macronix's Board of Directors appointed its Compensation Committee Members
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Macronix International : will attend the investor conference

05/30/2022 | 10:19am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: MACRONIX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/30 Time of announcement 15:20:37
Subject 
 Macronix will attend the investor conference
Date of events 2022/06/01 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/01~2022/06/02
2.Time of institutional investor conference:03:00 p.m. Taiwan Time
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Audio Web-cast conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The Company will attend the
"2022 Innovative China Conference" held by BofA to give investors the
Company's published information.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Macronix International Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 14:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 53 871 M 1 839 M 1 839 M
Net income 2022 11 660 M 398 M 398 M
Net cash 2022 108 M 3,68 M 3,68 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,20x
Yield 2022 4,86%
Capitalization 73 141 M 2 497 M 2 497 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
EV / Sales 2023 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 5 530
Free-Float 96,8%
