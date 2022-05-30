Macronix International : will attend the investor conference
05/30/2022 | 10:19am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: MACRONIX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/05/30
Time of announcement
15:20:37
Subject
Macronix will attend the investor conference
Date of events
2022/06/01
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/01~2022/06/02
2.Time of institutional investor conference:03:00 p.m. Taiwan Time
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Audio Web-cast conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The Company will attend the
"2022 Innovative China Conference" held by BofA to give investors the
Company's published information.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Macronix International Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 14:18:06 UTC.