Macronix International : will attend the investor conference

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/01~2022/06/02 2.Time of institutional investor conference:03:00 p.m. Taiwan Time 3.Location of institutional investor conference:Audio Web-cast conference 4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The Company will attend the "2022 Innovative China Conference" held by BofA to give investors the Company's published information. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None