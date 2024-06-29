Macrotech Developers Limited is engaged in the business of real estate property development in India and the United Kingdom. The Company has a portfolio of housing projects, premium and luxury housing projects, industrial and logistics park segments. Its housing projects include Palava (Navi Mumbai, Dombivali Region), Upper Thane (Thane outskirts), Amara (Thane), Lodha Sterling (Thane), Lodha Luxuria (Thane), Crown Thane (Thane), Bel Air (Jogeshwari), Lodha Belmondo (Pune), Lodha Splendora (Thane) and Casa Maxima (Mira Road). Its townships are located at Palava (Navi Mumbai, Dombivali Region) and Upper Thane (Thane outskirts). Its premium and luxury housing projects include Lodha Park (Worli), Lodha World Towers (Lower Parel), Lodha Venezia (Parel) and New Cuffe Parade (Wadala). In addition, it has projects under the Lodha Luxury brand, which comprises small-scale, high-value developments such as Lodha Altamount (Altamount Road), Lodha Seamont (Walkeshwar) and Lodha Maison (Worli).