Macrotech Developers Limited proposed final dividend of INR 2.25 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 at its AGM to be held on August 23, 2024. Record Date for the payment of Dividend is August 16, 2024. Dividend Payment is On or after August 26, 2024.
Macrotech Developers Limited
Equities
LODHA
INE670K01029
Real Estate Development & Operations
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|1,504 INR
|-2.27%
|-5.72%
|+46.90%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+46.90%
|17.94B
|+27.40%
|25.58B
|+13.54%
|24.49B
|-5.18%
|24.25B
|-20.01%
|23.68B
|+29.70%
|19.8B
|+3.54%
|19.73B
|-1.60%
|18.98B
|-11.52%
|14.3B
|-13.98%
|13.99B
