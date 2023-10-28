Macrotech Developers Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

October 28, 2023 at 08:15 am EDT Share

Macrotech Developers Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 17,496 million compared to INR 17,654 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 17,551 million compared to INR 17,612 million a year ago. Net income was INR 2,019 million compared to net loss of INR 9,330 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 2.09 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of INR 19.53 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 2.09 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of INR 19.53 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was INR 33,670 million compared to INR 44,412 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 34,269 million compared to INR 44,370 million a year ago. Net income was INR 3,803 million compared to net loss of INR 6,623 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 3.95 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of INR 13.75 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 3.94 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of INR 13.75 a year ago.