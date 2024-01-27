Macrotech Developers Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023

Macrotech Developers Limited reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was INR 29,306 million compared to INR 17,738 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 29,587 million compared to INR 19,024 million a year ago. Net income was INR 5,033 million compared to INR 4,046 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 5.22 compared to INR 4.2 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 5.2 compared to INR 4.19 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was INR 62,976 million compared to INR 62,150 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 63,856 million compared to INR 63,395 million a year ago. Net income was INR 8,836 million compared to net loss of INR 2,577 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 9.17 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of INR 2.68 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 9.14 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of INR 2.68 a year ago.